Why Investec Wealth & Investment is sponsoring the Advanced Manufacturing Conference 2024: Rob Travis

Our Sheffield office, which offers investment management and financial planning services to clients across South Yorkshire, can trace its roots back to the 1800s.

This was just around the time that Sheffield established an international reputation for steel manufacturing - a reputation that persists to this day.

Of course, the manufacturing industry has seen significant changes over these many years, and our business has too. The original office was run by the Barber brothers, who joined forces with the Nicholsons in the 20th century to form Nicholson Barber, the region’s leading stockbrokers.

Rob Travis discusses the forthcoming Advanced Manufacturing Conference. Picture: Rebekah Kennington

More growth followed, and mergers in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s formed a business known as Rensburg Sheppards, which was acquired by Investec in 2010.

It is the name Investec Wealth & Investment that we’re best known for locally and under which we’ve served clients here for decades. We’ve built long-standing relationships with numerous private clients and regional business leaders (including those in the manufacturing sector), helping them to protect and grow their wealth.

Over the years, we’ve gained a reputation for reliability and outstanding service.

Though we continue to offer our clients the same support and guidance – and will do for many years to come – we’re now operating as part of the Rathbones Group, following a combination that started towards the end of last year.

This combination created the UK’s leading discretionary wealth manager, with 23 offices across the UK and Channel Islands. So, although we’ve very much retained our local focus and approach, we’re now backed by more resources, expertise, and technology than ever.

Similarly, the manufacturing industry is currently undergoing a period of transformation and evolution. We’ve entered the exciting era of advanced manufacturing. Trends in digital technology, sustainability, and artificial intelligence are generating new possibilities and increased interest in the sector, and the future looks bright.

It feels natural that Investec Wealth & Investment Sheffield would support the industry it has grown alongside.

That’s one reason why we’ve chosen to sponsor the Advanced Manufacturing Conference 2024, which offers a forum to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the sector today.

Another reason is that some of our clients are active members of the manufacturing community, so we like to stay involved in these conversations, to help us understand their situation and offer the right support.

We take the same approach to working to understand every one of our clients on an individual level so that we can tailor our advice to their needs.

So, we see this sponsorship as an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to our community, to local enterprise, to advanced manufacturing, and to each of our clients.

Our past is tied to manufacturing in Sheffield, and our future will be too.