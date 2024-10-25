Why it is time to act over Humber’s clean energy plans

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it powers and fuels the country, the Humber also emits more carbon than any other industrial cluster. Achieving net zero, delivering clean power by 2030 and driving sustainable growth cannot come by simply closing or offshoring our industries.

Two years ago, the Humber Energy Board (HEB) set out a vision to put the region on the path to long-term, sustainable economic growth. Then Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Miliband described the work as ‘deeply impressive’.

But progress towards achieving our plans has been frustratingly slow. Whilst businesses here are working hard to retain credible plans to deliver 2030 decarbonisation targets, delays in decision making have cost us valuable time.

The Humber is to energy what the City of London is to finance, says Richard Gwilliam, Chair of the Humber Energy Board. (Photo by Richard McCarthy/PA Wire)

There was no recognition in the Budget about how important our region is and to shore up investor confidence, we are clear, action is needed now to deliver the major projects that will be catalytic in transforming the Humber’s economy and ensuring it can help deliver critical national carbon targets.

Projects include developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipelines, transforming existing and new power stations and refineries, unlocking the potential of low-carbon and green hydrogen and a low-carbon hydrogen production facility, the expansion of ports to accommodate CO2 captured elsewhere.

And with our existing asset base and proximity to the North Sea, which is essential for growing offshore wind capacity and storing carbon, the Humber is the right place for these projects to be delivered, putting us at the fulcrum of transforming Britain into a clean energy superpower.

The HEB represents over 20 major businesses in the region as well as universities and local authorities. We want to work in partnership with the Government to accelerate economic growth, deliver the decarbonisation of this region and create a global exemplar for how decarbonising industrial clusters can drive economic prosperity.

We have launched a new plan for the Humber: Delivering the Vision. It contains specific policy recommendations to unlock over £15bn in private sector investment, create tens of thousands of regional jobs and ensure we continue to play a critical role in UK energy security.

At the heart of this plan are three core technologies, CCS, hydrogen production, use and storage, and offshore wind.

Creating a largescale CCS network in the Humber is critical for the UK, without one the Government’s clean power target, and the UK’s 5th and 6th carbon budgets, will be impossible to meet.

Recently the Government announced support for CCS and hydrogen schemes in the North East and North West, promising to reignite those industrial heartlands. This was a huge vote of confidence and step forward for the industry that’s been beset by delays for almost two decades.

The Humber must be next and we urge the Chancellor to fulfil her promise to make CCS jobs here a reality. If the Humber was to lose out in the next round of CCS support it could be a fatal blow, with jobs and investment going elsewhere.

But with the right support, our region stands ready to help the Government fulfil its growth and clean power missions.