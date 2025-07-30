Why it pays to have a crisis communications plan: Annabel Carington

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before you can say “tumbling share price,” it’s all over the newspapers, clients are getting nervous (at best), and people who have no inside knowledge of the real situation or the individuals involved take to social media in their droves to judge and mock.

It’s not what any business owner, entrepreneur or strategic comms specialist has in mind when they talk about wanting to increase brand awareness.

But it’s a scenario being played out over and over, every day, for businesses of all sizes, with the impact ranging from regional embarrassment to global product failure.

Annabel Carington is Managing Director of The Firmament, Leeds. She believes every business should have a crisis communications plan. (Photo supplied by Annabel Carington)

These kinds of situations can very quickly erode valuable customer trust that’s taken years to build. Getting that back can be extremely challenging — sometimes, it’s impossible.

When Gerald Ratner joked in a 1991 speech that an M&S prawn sandwich would last longer than most of the earrings sold by his high street jewellery stores, he had no idea there was a Mirror journalist in the audience. The story quickly hit the tabloids, Ratner’s customers felt humiliated, and the company lost £500 million in market value within days. The damage was fast and was both reputational and commercial. All because of a joke about a prawn sandwich — and more than a decade before the earliest iterations of social media were even invented.

One of the main challenges that individuals and brands face today is the speed at which information can be so widely shared; and the pace at which narratives that have not come from you can become attached to that content.

A bad review, an unwise joke at an event that’s caught on someone else’s phone, unexpected behaviour from a staff member: speculation and comment around these can very quickly get out of control. If you don’t already know how you’re going to respond, you’ll soon find yourself in territory where other people — people who have nothing to do with you — are “responding” instead.

And however bad you think the initial crisis is, just wait until other people start filling in the void that’s opened up while you’re hoping it all goes away or you’re having a think about what to say!

It’s tempting to believe this doesn’t apply to you. In general, the smaller a business is, the less likely its owner will think it applies to them.

But it also never ceases to amaze me how many medium-sized and larger businesses simply don’t have anything in place around crisis response either.

Getting ahead of crises before they happen and, as a bare minimum, drawing up a plan of response for different scenarios and drafting holding and secondary statements for internal and external communication is an essential, not a nice-to-have.

The reality is that if you don’t write your narrative, someone else will. At times of challenge, you need to be the one with the most control. It’s the only way your brand and reputation will be protected.

And let’s face it: without those, you don’t have a business to save.