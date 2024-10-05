Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t a particularly upbeat afternoon, but it was one of the most important conversations we ever had. Mostly it was invaluable when it came to making decisions after he fell ill - because we knew exactly what he wanted. However, he was also able to give us some specific instructions about how he was leaving his estate that we only really appreciated further down the line.

Among them was the fact we might want to give certain sentimental items to people, but he wasn’t interested in making a drama out of any of it, so he would just give everything to us, and let us decide. This was all made clear in his will. Then, he added, there were certain people who he didn’t want to have anything at all. In fact, they shouldn’t even be allowed in the house after he died, because of their sticky-fingered nature. It seemed like a fairly extreme request at the time, but we were incredibly glad of it when about a year after he died, one of them wrote to us with a list of things they insisted Dad had always wanted them to have.

It was shocking and upsetting to us both that anyone could see tragedy as an opportunity to take advantage of a relative, but it was also immensely comforting that Dad had foreseen this, and done everything he could to protect us from it.

Making a will can help to make things easier for your family after a death. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

When we think of writing a will or sorting our estate, it can seem like a headache. It’s no wonder that we don’t want to think about it, and we can’t face the paperwork or the expense. So it can help to think about drawing up a will, and talking about it to your family, as one of the best ways to protect them after you’ve gone. And if you do it now, during Free Wills Month, you can do it without the cost either,

During October, if you’re 55 or over, you can go to the Free Wills Month website, find a solicitor taking part, and then make an appointment. As long as you’re after a simple will – or an update to a simple will – the work will be free of charge. It won’t cover large or complicated estates, or if you need something less straightforward, but for an awful lot of people it will do what you need it to. They hope that in return you will leave something to charity in your will, but it’s not compulsory, so don’t feel you have to.

This will give you an opportunity to make it clear what you want to leave and who you want to give it to. But once you’ve made a start, there are five other things you can sort at the same time, which will make life far easier for your family after your death – or if you were to fall ill.

Consider a letter of wishes

This is something you can keep alongside your will. It’s easier and cheaper to update, and because it’s not published in the same way as a will is, you can include the reasons for some of your decisions. People put all sorts of useful things in here from specific bequests of personal belongings to funeral wishes.

Draw up a lasting power of attorney

This is a legal arrangement, enabling you to nominate someone to make decisions for you if you eventually lack the mental capacity to make them yourself. This can happen gradually with things like dementia. However, it can also happen overnight, so you need to put something in place sooner rather than later – which is why a lot of people do this when they’re drawing up a will.

There are two types of LPA: one will enable someone else to make medical choices for you and the other will let them handle your property and finances. It means someone you trust can step in if you are unable to stay on top of your day-to-day finances. You may want to choose more than one attorney if you feel they will make better decisions together, or if you feel leaving everything to one person could cause issues.

Make a register of your assets

This is a checklist to keep alongside your will which lists all your financial arrangements, including investments, pensions and savings. It can be a lifeline for anyone sorting through your estate. Without one it will be up to your loved ones to trawl through all your affairs and try to work out what you have. They could overlook assets when your estate is going through probate – or miss debts that have to be repaid. They could also be unaware of life cover due to be paid out.

Simplify your affairs

Drawing up a register of assets is also a great opportunity to take stock. You might find a huge number of old current accounts, savings accounts, ISAs, investments and pensions. For every different provider you use, that’s another organisation your loved ones have to deal with – send documentation to, call to check on progress and so on. Think carefully about what you can bring together to make things much easier after your death. With pensions in particular, it’s vital to make sure you’re not paying huge charges or losing valuable benefits by consolidating.

Consider gifts now

Leaving a legacy can be life-changing, but you might want to consider whether you want to give gifts during your lifetime rather than waiting until after your death. Not only will you be around to see your family enjoy them, but you can also time them for when they might need them most. There could also be inheritance tax benefits, because a gift of up to £3,000 is out of your estate immediately, and a gift of any size will come out of your estate as long as you live for seven years after giving it. And if you’re keen to give gifts to children under the age of 18, you can consider a Junior ISA which you can give away now, but it’s tied up until they’re ready to make mature decisions about what to do with the money when they hit adulthood.

I’m not promising that pulling all these things together will be quick, and I’m not pretending that talking to your family about it will be easy. However, take it from someone who has benefited from someone who took their legacy seriously – it’ll all be worth it eventually.

Pre-Budget sales rush

Owners are falling over themselves in a rush to shift holiday homes and buy-to-let investment properties. They’re panicking that changes that might come through in the Budget could saddle them with a huge capital gains tax bill on their gains, making property investments even less attractive from a tax perspective.

New figures from Zoopla show that the number of properties up for sale has risen 12%. A third of them are ‘chain free’ - which will include investment properties, and 13% were previously rented out. Meanwhile coastal and rural areas have 40% more homes for sale than average – partly because so many of them are second homes.