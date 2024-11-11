Why it won't be long before the housing market bounces back: Tim Waring

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When such events have happened in previous years, I have questioned why so many people seem to put their home ownership plans on hold, and 2024 appears to be no different

Whatever your political allegiance, the budget has certainly been wide-ranging in its reach, affecting many both directly and indirectly. Perhaps not surprisingly, this has prompted questions as to its impact on the housing market. Do allow me to add my two penn’orth to the numerous opinions expressed over the last seven days but perhaps adopting a more pragmatic standpoint.

The clocks went back last weekend, as they do every year, and to many in the residential property world, this signals that winter is on its way with the perception the market will start to quieten in the run up to Christmas.

Tim Waring, prime residential specialist at GSC Grays

But this year, with many of the listings being handled by my own agency, the online activity has noticeably increased over the last three-to-four weeks, against the perceived seasonal norm.

Granted the number of physical viewings has not yet increased to the same degree but it is clear sight sign of intent. It can't all be curiosity to challenge the cynical view of my neighbour when he enquired “so how is the market Tim?”

Our internal market research indicates there is definite pent-up demand but with some buyers holding back, openly admitting they are waiting to see how the market reacts to macro events. Begging the question how long will they wait in what is an ever-changing world? Other buyers are more realistic, they do want to purchase, but they are increasingly frustrated by the relatively limited housing stock that is for sale at present.

What is compounding matters, as I am sure other agents will testify, is the number of prospective sellers who are holding off putting their houses up for sale because they can't find what they want.

And so, the hesitation that has permeated into the wider marketplace this year continues. But it will not last, it never does, begging the question when or what will be the tipping point? I think it could be sooner rather than later. After what seems to have been wall to wall media coverage, the UK general election and fiscal budget have been and gone.

Going forward, interest rates may not decline as much as hoped, and employers have increased national insurances to factor into their own budgets from next April. But in the meantime the relief on stamp duty up to £250,000 continues, and once it’s demise next spring is widely understood, a short-term motivation to the market? Look what happened the last time there were stamp duty savings to be had.

If a long career in estate agency has taught me anything, it’s that negative factors and associated thinking do not constrain the market for long periods.