It’s one reason why every September sees a rush of inquiries among divorce lawyers.

Whether this comes as a surprise is likely to depend on the state of your relationship. If you’ve been barely tolerating one another this summer there are some helpful steps to take to keep your finances on track during a split.

However, even if you’ve had a golden summer together, there are some things you should consider to protect yourself from the unexpected.

During the good times

Ideally this should start before you get married. It’s worth talking about a pre-nuptial agreement, which can outline how you would split your assets if you were to break up.

They are not binding in law but will be taken into account by a divorce court if you both had independent advice.

It can be incredibly tricky to bring up, but as someone who has done so when I married in my 40s, I can confirm it’s possible.

Your marriage will need to be able to withstand all kinds of tricky issues over the years, so you will get through this if you explain your reasons.

It’s particularly vital to consider if you have children from a previous relationship and want to protect what you’ve built for them. If you’re happily married already, you can consider a post-nup, which is very much like a pre-nup but is put in place after you tied the knot. Again, it’s a tricky conversation to have – so you need to be sensitive.

It’s also worth building an emergency fund of your own on the side. It can feel like a betrayal to set this up, especially if you’ve always been open about all every aspect of your finances with one another, but you never know what the future holds.

Even if you want to stay in the relationship forever, you need to be protected if the other person changes their mind. Having some money behind you means you always have options.

It can cover the cost of a place to stay or some initial advice if you split up. If things go to plan, you can always spend it celebrating your golden wedding anniversary instead.

You need to commit to keeping on top of your finances too. In any relationship, couples can easily end up delegating the jobs they don’t like to one another, but money matters shouldn’t be one of them.

It might feel like a hassle to keep track of insurance, savings, ISAs and pensions, but it’s much easier than suddenly being flung into the deep end when reeling from the end of the relationship.

It’s also a good idea to save separately, even for a joint goal. That way if things go to plan, neither of you feels they are having to ask for the money and if they don’t, you both have access to funds to help you through a split.

Don’t put things off. It’s easy to think there will be time for planning later in life.

However, while you’re together as a couple, you’re likely to be at your financially strongest, so make sure you’re prioritising for your pension and consider setting up a Junior ISA for your kids. If it turns out you were being too organised and too committed to planning ahead, you’re not going to regret doing it.

In tougher times

If your are facing a divorce, preparations will be more urgent. Your first priority is damage limitation. People often run up debts after a split because they’re dividing the same income between two households – while at the same time paying for the legal process. So it makes sense to draw up an emergency budget to cut your expenses as much as possible during these first difficult months.

Immediately after the split, you need to work your way through your joint finances. If you’re still on reasonable terms, it’s much easier, because you can work together.

If you’re both named on the mortgage, you’re both liable for the full amount, so to protect your financial position you should try to maintain payments in the short term. If it’s too much of a financial stretch, talk to the mortgage company and see if they will allow you to pay interest-only for a period.

If you’re being paid directly into a joint account, arrange for the money to be paid elsewhere and if there are bills, rent or the mortgage coming out of the joint account, switch them to your new account. If you don’t have any debts on the account, you can close it and start afresh.

If you both have credit cards on one account, it will usually be on one person’s name. If it’s in your name, it makes sense to block them. If your ex is using the card for everyday expenses, they need to know as soon as you’ve done it, so they can find an alternative.

If things are less amicable, you will need to lean more heavily on your bank. If you have a joint account and debts mean you can’t close it, tell the bank holding your joint account about the split and they can make arrangements so you both have to agree to any money being withdrawn. Similarly, they can place controls on debts.

In terms of the divorce itself, make sure you’re getting all the help you need.

A straightforward divorce may be something you can handle alone but if you have pensions, a property, significant savings and investments or children to consider, speaking to a lawyer and a financial adviser are the best ways to protect yourself from an expensive mistake.

It can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to work through emotional and logistical nightmares. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that this was always going to be the difficult bit.

After a split, there’s every chance that life will get worse before it gets better. However, the things you put in place now can make it easier to rebuild, so by the time you’re thinking ahead next September, you’ll be looking forward to a more positive phase of your life.

The investment gap

The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows that 12.1 million households can afford to invest more and over half of this group do not invest at all. It means millions of people missing out on billions of pounds.

The extra potential growth you can make from investment isn’t to be sniffed at. If you put £7,000 into a savings account paying a typical rate, over the past 10 years, it might have grown to be worth £8,084.

However, if you put it into a stocks-and-shares ISA invested in a global tracker it could be worth £21,766 – so you could be £13,682 better off simply by investing rather than saving. If just a million of these households had taken this approach, collectively we’d be £13.7 billion better off.