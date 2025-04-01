Why it's important to simplify IT for businesses: Glenn Scaife

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent trend, (if it can be called a trend), is the mass migration of UK systems and skills to foreign cloud providers.

This migration is hurting the UK in many ways, firstly, it is causing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a shift in the IT industry skill set away from fully rounded IT individuals to specialist "Cloud” engineers who are choosing to hone their skills around these foreign systems. We are building a future where the only players in town are these foreign “Clouds”

Glenn Scaife, the CEO at Claritas Solutions. (Photo supplied on behalf of Claritas)

I use the term “Foreign Cloud” because it seems major decision makers in both the UK public and private sector, have only one view of the “Cloud” and that is not “UK Cloud”.

Another downside to this migration is the flow of IT revenue. We are seeing more and more projects that feed the UK IT industry, being moved to these foreign clouds which do not benefit the UK in any way. Given the nature of these foreign clouds, where the cloud provider is only interested in annuity revenue, a partner is required to implement these systems resulting in a very expensive endeavour.

So together with the loss of skills and the increasingly expensive cost of IT services, we are seeing many SME’s struggling to get good, all round, IT support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching our new product ‘Virtual IT’, we are offering a new service that will hopefully provide a solution for many SMEs across the UK. This is a complete, end to end, IT service, providing everything from first line telephone support to IT director advice in a personalised, friendly, human to human service.

Our USP is that we provide not only IT support but everything else that a typical IT department would provide: Software development, UK Hosting in our “Cloud”; all backed up by UK professionals that are not only fully trained in all things IT, but also in customer service, ensuring you get a professional and friendly experience.

We are also expert at taking on and integrating the many disparate systems that you may need to run your business.

We also have as an option within "Virtual IT” a complete toolkit of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

applications similar to those found in the many popular Cloud providers so that you can craft your IT, to match your business.

IT can be the biggest headache for some business owners and keeping it all up to date and relevant a challenge. Throw in the risks of cyber-attacks and the frequency of them happening, it does really need to be at the forefront of any business. Our aim is to simplify it all for clients, so they can focus on what they do best – their roles and their company.

We are currently building a job management system for a hazardous waste company, to revolutionise their planning and streamline their business. We have software engineers, so if you want to get your business on Shopify and link it to Sage, we can do it and provide a single email address for all your IT.

We are showcasing ‘Virtual IT’ at the North’s biggest digital and IT event next month, DTX in Manchester. So if you want to come along and meet us, it would be great to see you there.