Why it's time to think about your financial weakest link: Sarah Coles

It’s easy to go through life without really considering this fully. If we’re making ends meet most of the time, we might assume we’re in the clear. However, everyone’s finances are made up of five pillars: debt, protection, saving, retirement planning and investing. To be resilient, you need to be on top of all of them.

If you have expensive short-term debts, this could be your weakest link – or at least one of them. This doesn’t include things like student loans or mortgages, which are long term investments in your future – this is more about credit cards, loans and overdrafts. If you’ve taken this borrowing on to make ends meet, you’ve made your life harder, because you have debt repayment and interest eating into your income every month. If you’ve taken it to buy nice-to-haves, you could be paying the price long after the purchase is a distant memory.

The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows that the more someone earns, the more likely they are to borrow – and to borrow more as a percentage of their income. It makes them incredibly vulnerable to a change in circumstances. It’s why, even if you don’t consider your short-term debts to be a major problem, getting them under control is a key priority.

The protection pillar is where a worrying number of people fall short. The Barometer shows that only 43% of people have enough life insurance, and the more pressing the need, the more likely a shortfall is. Only 36% of those with a mortgage have enough cover, just 30% of couples with children and 10% of single parents.

Protection isn’t just about life insurance. It also means ensuring you have an income if you’re unable to work – this could be sick pay, income protection or critical illness cover. Beyond insurance, there’s the question of whether you have a will, if you’ve completed documents to show who should inherit your pension (an expression of wishes) and if you have set up a lasting power of attorney. There’s an awful lot on the list, and it’s easy to miss while life is still going to plan, so you may have weaknesses here you know nothing about.

We tend to be more aware that we need emergency savings. However, there’s a real risk we have no idea how much we need to save. Rather than plucking a figure from the air we need to look more closely. To be resilient, households need enough emergency savings to cover 3-6 months’ worth of essential spending – rising to 1-3 years’ worth in retirement. It means working out what you can’t live without, calculating how much you spend on these things, and then multiplying them by the number of months that suit your circumstances – depending on how secure your position is and how many people are relying on you.

If you have these short-term things under control, it can feel like you have no weaknesses to worry about, but you need to consider the long-term too. The retirement planning pillar includes a number of considerations – such as whether you own your own home and will have repaid the mortgage by retirement, and whether you have enough in your pension to secure a moderate retirement income. Overall, the HL Barometer shows that only a third are on track with property and just over a third with their pension.

It’s worth considering your position when it comes to property. If you’re not set to repay a mortgage by retirement, you need to consider property costs as part of your retirement income needs and whether you can afford bigger repayments, to clear the debt before then. It’s also worth using a pension calculator to see what pension you could get, and whether you need to boost contributions.

The other long-term consideration is investment. This may not feel like a pressing concern compared to some of the other pillars, but a stocks and shares ISA has the potential for far more growth than your savings, and offers flexibility over how and when you use it. The Barometer shows that 12.1 million households are in a position to invest – with enough savings and no arrears – but less than half of them do so. It means millions of people are missing out on one of the most effective ways to build a nest egg.

Armed with an idea of everything you need to be aiming for, you should take stock of what you have in place already, and where the gaps are. Some will be more pressing than others and need to be prioritised, but that doesn’t mean the others should fall off the radar. Most people will be working towards several goals at the same time.

The final step is to free up the money in your monthly budget to put cash aside in direct debits on pay day every month, to build towards your goals. You can’t skip this step, because there’s no point putting this money aside then running out of cash by the end of the month. It means looking at all your spending, and identifying the areas you can consistently cut back on. It’s usually far easier to give up the things you don’t value – like unused direct debits or overpaying on bills – but in some cases you will need to think a bit harder about your spending

It’s not always an exciting process, but once it’s done, you can be confident that there are no more weak links in your finances. So you relax and settle down to another 25 years of average quizzing and terrible puns in peace.

