Why ITV is 'cautiously optimistic' about its recovery in the year ahead

Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said that although advertising revenues were lower for the period they have rebounded in recent months.

ITV told shareholders it has been "encouraged" by trading in recent months as revenues increased amid strong growth in its ITV Studios production and distribution arm.

Total external revenues jumped by 2 per cent to £709m in the three months to March 31 despite pandemic restrictions throughout the period this year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said ITV Studios reported a 9 per cent lift in revenues to £372m as production largely continued despite the pandemic.

ITV Studios hailed the successful delivery of a number of new commissions, such as dramas Grace and Vigil in the UK, as well as returning titles including Saturday Night Takeaway, Unforgotten and Line Of Duty.

Nevertheless, it said Covid-19 restrictions continued to "impact the delivery of productions with international travel and multi-location shoots, particularly drama".

The group said its media and entertainment division reported a 3 per cent decline in revenues to £484m after being impacted by the pandemic, including a 6 per cent fall in advertising revenues.

ITV total viewing figures were up 1 per cent as it was boosted by a "strong schedule" including Unforgotten, Saturday Night Takeaway and Six Nations rugby, along with a "good performances" by soaps.

Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said that although advertising revenues were lower for the period they have rebounded in recent months.

Ad revenues jumped 68 per cent in April compared with the same month last year and are expected to be up by 85 per cent in May.

Ms McCall added: ""We have made a good start to 2021 with total revenue and total viewing both up, despite the continuing impact of the pandemic.

"We finished the quarter strongly with the substantial majority of our shows back in production and a recovery in the advertising market.

"We remain committed to investing in the acceleration of our strategy to digitally transform ITV which will, in part, be funded by the delivery of our cost-saving targets."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you