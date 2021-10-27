Why Latus Health in Hull is looking for more acquisitions

Sam, Jack and Will Latus.

The first acquisition made by the Hull-based business is the Reward Me Now employee health and wellbeing platform, which includes the Reward Me Now smartphone app.

Latus Health, which is owned by former Hull Kingston Rovers rugby stars Jack and Sam Latus, together with their brother Will, provides a full spectrum of occupational health services.

Latus Health has seen rapid year-on-year growth, recording turnover of £5.75m with an EBITDA of £2.5m in its 2021 financial year.

CEO Jack Latus said: “Our three-year strategy is focused on capitalising and building upon this achievement by improving access to preventative healthcare through digital-based solutions.”

The firm is looking to acquire businesses in the occupational health, physiotherapy and GP healthcare sectors.

Reward Me Now, which has already been adopted by several large employers, including Eddie Stobart and Hays Travel, will allow Latus Health to offer businesses a custom-branded app designed to improve employee wellbeing and engagement, including employee rewards for making healthy decisions.

Mr Latus said: “The acquisition of Reward Me Now will be the first of many as Latus Health begins to develop its, first of its kind, connected health platform, with the objective of delivering a holistic support ecosystem for every employee, ensuring the care they require is available within hours at the simple click of a button.”

Advising Latus Health on its acquisition of the Reward Me Now business from Redu Group was Newcastle-based RGCF partner and head of corporate finance Carl Swansbury, corporate finance director Rhiannon Nightingale, and corporate finance assistant Ben Kain.

