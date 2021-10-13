Why law firm Berwins has opened a new office in Sheffield

“Sheffield is an exciting place to be," says Paul Berwin.

The office will be spearheaded by the firm’s specialist technology division Berwins Digital.

The base, within the Kollider development, will afford Berwins work and meeting space, along with allowing the firm to engage collaboratively and socially with tech entrepreneurs.

Paul Berwin, managing director of Bewins, said: “Sheffield is an exciting place to be. It is quickly becoming one of the foremost centres for tech in the country and home to a number of ambitious Berwins clients.

“Expanding into the city means that we will be better placed to share in the growth journey of digital businesses based here, while furthering our established commitment to such enterprises as the Sheffield Digital movement.

"All of this serves to ensure that Berwins remains at the forefront of the Yorkshire tech scene.”

The strategic move comes just months after Berwins doubled the size of its offices in Leeds city centre.

---

