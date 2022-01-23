Why Leeds-based marketing firm Journey Further has its sights set on the US

Robin Skidmore is global CEO at Journey Further.

Journey Further said growth was driven by a succession of new client wins including Virgin Money, Casio and Lucky Saint.

The agency’s headcount grew from 80 to 155 employees, with both its London and Manchester locations growing by 250 per cent.

It made a number of executive hires last year.

Robin Skidmore, global CEO at Journey Further, said:“We have far exceeded the targets I set for Journey Further when we launched five years ago.

“Most importantly we’ve managed to achieve rapid growth while creating one of the best businesses to work for in the UK.

“The focus last year was on building the senior leadership team we required to scale without compromising our reputation or quality of work.

“With that team now in place, I can focus on launching our Clarity at Speed proposition stateside, where I’ll be relocating to in the spring.”

