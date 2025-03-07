Why Leeds Building Society has become a Bloody Good Employer: Hannah Short

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this year I am especially proud to share news of the work we have been doing to support women and people who menstruate at Leeds Building Society.

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is #AccelerateAction which focuses on actions we can take to push forward on a gender equal world which is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

As part of my role at Leeds Building Society, I am responsible for supporting our inclusive cultures and how we can embed greater diversity of thought, so I am extremely proud that we have achieved an industry first in becoming a Bloody Good Employer.

Hannah Short of Leeds Building Society

Bloody Good Employers is a workplace accreditation created by the non-profit Bloody Good Period, to encourage businesses to take actions to support colleagues experiencing menstruation and menopause.

It encourages allyship, use of inclusive language and proactive support.

To get accredited requires going through a four-step programme involving evaluation, education, action and certification.

We began this journey almost 12 months ago as we acknowledged it was time to do away with the taboo when it comes to talking about menstruation and menopause.

We are committed to removing barriers for everyone in the workplace and ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to progress gender equality.

We have now completed workshops and developed resources to generate an ongoing programme of activity to better support colleagues, as well as expanding our provision of period products for colleagues across all sites.

We have also created tools designed to empower our people leaders to have more supportive conversations with their team members about periods and menopause.

This accreditation isn't just a badge; it's an ongoing commitment.

Other organisations who have also received Bloody Good Employer certification include Network Rail, the British Red Cross and The Faculty of Sexual & Reproductive Healthcare.

We are proud to be part of that change and continue to look for new and innovative ways to progress gender equality in our everyday work.

This project impacts all of our colleagues regardless of whether they menstruate and highlights the true value of effective allyship.

Receiving this accreditation is particularly special to me because of the impact this will have on our culture.

As the first financial institution to receive this accreditation, we are pleased to pave the way for other employers to champion the wellbeing of colleagues and create a fairer and more inclusive workplace.

This International Women’s Day it is wonderful to reflect on how far we have come, but there is still work to do to and it’s everyone’s responsibility to progress gender equality and help everyone to feel like they belong.