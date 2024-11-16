Why Marco Greco is bringing Italian restaurant Pranzo to the heart of York

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, inside Pranzo’s handsome Ilkley restaurant, the feeling of optimism is contagious as chef-owner Marco Greco reveals his plans to expand his empire around Yorkshire. Early next year, he will bring a taste of Italy to York as he opens a restaurant a stone’s throw from York Minster, Jorvik Viking Centre and Theatre Royal.

Pranzo Italian already has three established restaurants in Ilkley, Harrogate and Horsforth which have flourished during turbulent economic times.

Mr Greco, who takes inspiration from his family heritage in Calabria, Southern Italy, where he watched his nonna (grandmother) make homemade pasta mixed with ingredients picked from their garden, has never shunned a challenge.

On the menu: Marco Greco aims to expand his Italian restaurant empire around Yorkshire, with York being the next stop. (Photo supplied by Pranzo)

Mr Greco said the pandemic, for example, was one of the most stressful times in his life as he took action to ensure the business survived.

"I had so much on the line. But since the end of the pandemic we have gone from strength to strength.

"The pictures on the walls of our restaurant in Ilkley are of me and my sister making pasta. My love of pasta started at a very young age. It's what my nonna used to do so well. There are so many variations of pasta and the recipes have been passed down from generation to generation. I left school at 16 and started working in my dad's restaurant. So I learned all about pasta as I was growing up. Pasta is like an art for me. I just love it."

The Ilkley restaurant, which opened last year, builds on the success of his first business venture; a humble Italian lunch bar based in nearby Ben Rhydding which employed a handful of people. It opened in 2018 and continued to trade during the height of the pandemic.

"Opening the small restaurant in Ben Rhydding was the big test for me to see if I could achieve my dream of running a restaurant,’’ he said.

"During the pandemic, we took drastic action. We did takeaways and had to furlough 95 per cent of the staff. We did 'Pranzo at home' to keep the business going."

He set his sights on a larger base in Ilkley, which is just over a mile away from Ben Rhydding.

He added: “I knew there was a gap in the market for a pasta restaurant in Ilkley; I wanted somewhere bigger because we had been turning customers away in Ben Rhydding due to the strong demand. I wanted to expand and take on more staff while keeping the family vibe in the restaurant. It was a big commitment because we tripled the amount of staff we needed. The first few months were quite testing for us. We were so busy we found ourselves short-staffed at times.

"I love Ilkley, I grew up in this area and it's nice to be part of this community. Our levels of staff turnover are quite low, we look after our staff and we get good feedback on our quality of service.”

"Opening in York has been a goal since 2018 when I opened my first restaurant,” said Mr Greco. “Recently, the right location came up in the city, and it has all fallen into place, the timing is right.”

He added: "The whole team are excited to be part of the York dining scene. We're looking forward to introducing more people to the homemade pasta and traditional Calabrese food I grew up with. Opening a restaurant in York will take our employment tally to over 150 people. The new restaurant alone will employ 50 local people. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of a great team, many of whom have been with us from the beginning. We make everything in-house, our pasta is made fresh daily, as are our bread, sauces, and desserts. We import wine from single estate, family-run vineyards, and we drench ourselves in knowledge to offer excellent food and wine pairings.”

"In York we knew we wanted a location that had to be central and close to the Minster, so we played the waiting game until the right site came along,’’ he recalled.

There is the potential for other restaurant openings in Yorkshire over the next few years.

"Apart from York, there are other places that I'm looking at,’’ he said. “York is going to take a bit of time to get up and running. We are looking at some other towns and cities in Yorkshire. I've got another two or three places earmarked.”

He believes entrepreneurs must be willing to take risks. The challenges are considerable but the rewards can be substantial. He takes pride in the dozens of jobs he has created and sustained in recent years.

He added: “It is a risk to leave your job and start your own business. If you don't try, you'll never know.

"The margins are tight in restaurants now. This industry is really tough. There are good months, there are bad months. You have to knuckle down and fight through it.”

He is already looking beyond the festive season to the opportunities for growth in 2025.

"You have to plan ahead,’’ he said. “We're already planning for January which is going to be a quiet month. For six weeks, up to Christmas the restaurants will be full. December takes care of itself so all I'm thinking about now is January, when we will be doing offers through the week to tempt people to come out.”

If Mr Greco’s dreams are realised, the Pranzo brand will soon become familiar to diners far beyond Ilkley Moor. But it will remain true to the values which have shaped its success.