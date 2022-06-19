Why multi-service firm Servo is looking for a new headquarters in Leeds

Leeds-based Servo Group has made ten new hires, opened and expanded two further regional offices, including growing its office in London and is on track to hit a £20m turnover in the next 12 months.

The multi-service provider, which has thriving security, CCTV, construction, facilities management and rail divisions has been based at its Gelderd Road offices since 2018.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Servo has outgrown its headquarters and it’s now looking for a freehold building with more parking space for its growing team within Leeds.

The team at Servo.

The business has also made a host of hires since the start of the year, including a regional director to lead its London office and Southern region, three new contracts managers to deal with an influx of new clients, and bids, framework and business development managers.

It has also expanded its facilities management team in Leeds, with new multi-tradespeople and added engineers to its burgeoning CCTV installation team.

Andrew McCallion, CEO of Servo, said: “Covid was challenging for everyone, and Servo was no exception but we’re incredibly pleased with how we’ve weathered the storm.

“The first half of 2022 has been incredible with some major contract wins and some amazing additions to our team.”

Servo is targeting more locations for regional expansion to enhance its national service offering but its keen to keep its head office in Leeds.

Mr McCallion said: “We’re really excited about expanding into the North East and growing our reach in the South, but our headquarters will always remain in Leeds – we just need to find the right premises to facilitate our growth.

“We founded Servo in Leeds with just four employees and we’re very involved in the community here through sponsorship and community work and some of the recent contracts we have won so we’re keen to continue investing in expansion right here.”