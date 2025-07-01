Why personal touch is key to ensuring digital transformations succeed: Paul Howell

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a reactive care system, staff must respond within two minutes, treating it as a potential emergency. 99 per cent of the time it's tea; one per cent it's something serious. So they can't risk not responding immediately.

But what if the system learned this pattern? What if at 9.40am, care staff received a gentle prompt: "Mary will need tea in 20 minutes"? Suddenly, staff have flexible time to plan. Mary feels cared for when someone arrives with tea before she even asks. Same technology, completely different human experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This simple example reveals why most digital transformation projects – the shift from paper-based processes to computer-driven systems – fail. We focus on the technology and ignore the anthropology.

Paul Howell shares his expert insight. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Recent research identified the biggest reason people leave the care profession: they feel like administrators rather than carers. The 2011 Winterbourne View scandal, which exposed systematic abuse at a private hospital for people with learning disabilities, led to sweeping regulatory changes requiring extensive documentation of care delivery. But instead of freeing staff to care, technology often creates more bureaucracy.

The sector faces mounting pressures with a chronic lack of investment, patchwork funding that hinders long-term planning, workforce vacancies, and rising waiting lists. Yet rather than addressing these challenges, we often throw technology at them without considering how it fits into daily practice.

Walk into most care homes and you'll find multiple apps, disconnected systems, and staff drowning in paperwork. We've simply replaced one administrative burden with another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People's professional identity is often tied to how they do their work, not just what they accomplish. In care homes, the end-of-shift ritual matters enormously. Staff gather around tables with paper records, discussing the day, sharing observations, and bonding with their colleagues over tea and biscuits. When we digitise everything and automate data collection, we're threatening a social structure that gives meaning to the work.

Truck drivers fought GPS tracking because the tachygraph was part of their professional identity.

Digital transformation fails when it ignores these cultural artefacts, the small rituals and practices that make people feel competent and connected in their roles.

The solution is to integrate technology around existing work structures. Take the call system in care homes: what if fall detection apps, bed sensors, and location trackers all fed into this familiar interface? Staff continue working within established patterns while gaining new capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, The Curve facilitated an NHS England workshop on pharmacy referral systems, revealing familiar problems: fragmented technologies, disconnected data streams, staff juggling multiple systems. What emerged was that the technology exists, but the real challenge is integration and collaboration around familiar workflows.

The most successful digital transformations follow the five-foot rule: the last five feet of interactions must retain that unique personal touch. There's increasing discussion about robotics in care, but whatever role technology plays in logistics and data collection, the final moment remains crucial: when Mary needs her tea, a human being should still hand it to her with a smile and ask about her day.

Success in digital transformation isn't measured by how impressive your technology is, but by how invisible it becomes. The best systems disappear into the background, quietly making everyone's day easier.

Digital transformation is 90 per cent anthropology and 10 per cent technology. Until we start treating it that way – understanding cultural context, respecting social structures, and designing around human needs – we’ll continue seeing expensive failures and frustrated staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technology isn't the hard part anymore. Understanding people is.