Why print is back in fashion for marketing campaigns: Samantha Overton

But as the digital landscape has grown increasingly crowded and ephemeral, a quieter revolution has been taking place - print is back in fashion.

Marketers are rediscovering the power of tactile, high-quality print to cut through the digital noise. A beautifully produced brochure, a well-crafted piece of direct mail or a striking printed packaging solution can create a sensory and emotional response that digital simply can’t replicate.

Print holds attention - it engages on a human level and crucially, it lasts.

Samantha Overton, managing director at Zebra Print Group

At Zebra Print Group, we’ve seen this shift firsthand. Based in Leeds, we’ve worked with clients across the UK who are reintroducing print into their strategies - not as a nostalgic nod to the past, but as a powerful tool to increase brand impact and customer engagement in a saturated digital environment.

What we’re seeing is not just a return to print, but a smarter approach to it. Today’s campaigns are more targeted, more sustainable and more integrated.

Personalisation, in particular, is key. By combining the latest in print technology with sophisticated data-driven targeting, brands can send highly relevant, high-quality printed materials that genuinely resonate with their audiences.

This evolution is fuelling a renaissance across Yorkshire’s print sector. The region, long known for its manufacturing and design heritage, is now leading the way in modern print solutions.

Many Yorkshire printers, ourselves included, have moved beyond traditional production and into the realm of full-service print management, creative design, fulfilment and strategic campaign delivery.

This collaborative and forward-thinking approach is helping to reinvigorate the industry and position Yorkshire as a national leader in modern print.

At Zebra Print Group, we’ve invested in this shift. We’re not just producing print – we’re helping brands think strategically about how to use it.

Whether that’s managing the logistics of nationwide direct mail campaigns, producing sustainable event materials, or creating bespoke branded merchandise, our role has become more consultative and creative.

Print is also making a strong comeback in sectors where digital fatigue is real. From hospitality to property, healthcare to education, organisations are realising that print provides a level of trust, memorability and authenticity that strengthens brand relationships.

Sustainability, too, has played a vital role. For years, print was unfairly seen as wasteful. Today, as businesses and consumers become more environmentally conscious, the move towards FSC-certified paper, eco-friendly inks and carbon-balanced production processes means we’re able to deliver beautiful print while helping our clients meet their environmental goals.

This is a significant change – and one that’s making print more attractive, helping to reposition the medium as a sustainable option to brands with strong ESG agendas.

Print is no longer the ‘old-fashioned’ option - it’s the credible, creative and effective medium that smart marketers are turning back to. For businesses who want to make a meaningful connection, there’s never been a better time to bring print back into focus.