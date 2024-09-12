Why re-imagining of Doncaster Market is a blueprint for others to follow: Michelle Hobson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The redevelopment of the city’s Corn Exchange is the latest chapter in this urban success story, that speaks to the core of what a thriving town and city centre can offer an area in 2024, and beyond.

The building itself has a fascinating history. Completed in 1844, the venue enjoyed an inauspicious 150-year anniversary, as in 1994, a major fire gutted it.

Whilst it initially reopened in 1997, for the past two years it has undergone a major £5m refurbishment, which will see it restored to its full former glory.

Michelle Hobson shares her insight

Due to re-open its doors in time for the festive season in a ‘soft launch’ ahead of a full reopening in Easter 2025, The Corn Exchange will boast high-end boutiques, beauticians, and a licensed café.

Reopening before Christmas will be a vital boon to traders.

The vision for the space includes numerous events, ranging from corporate gatherings, wedding fairs, artisan and pop-up markets, conferences, vintage markets, sporting events, comedy shows, dance evenings and even music gigs.

With the works now nearing completion and the doors set to reopen soon, The Corn Exchange will once again offer a central space for locals and tourists alike.

Projects such as this, help to re-imagine our town and city centre spaces, so that we can cater for today’s consumers, attracting new interest in order to help them thrive once again.

In the case of the Corn Exchange, the redevelopment will provide a home for new businesses to the city, to support traders, boutiques, and beauticians to grow their businesses and help them thrive.

The work that is nearing completion at the Corn Exchange will have significant knock-on benefits too. The project will have a significant ripple effect, which will enhance other areas of the market and the wider city centre.

If you look at the success of the Wool Market, you will see a thriving venue for families and young people, and the market square is beginning to burgeon into life with new traders and traditional wares being sold side by side. The best of Yorkshire is on display in Doncaster.

The ongoing revival of Doncaster Market has been a success story that will, with the opening of the Corn Exchange, see another welcomed improvement for local residents, whilst presenting exciting opportunities for entrepreneurial independent traders, such as high-end beauty salons and boutique stores.

The modern-day markets aren’t just a place to shop, they’re a hub that should serve everyone in the community. Whether that be someone visiting one of the food outlets on their lunch break, doing their weekly shop, or catching up with friends over the weekend.

Markets display the best of society. They can be a melting pot for modern Britain – a place where different communities converge and thrive. They are a trading point with their roots in medieval times, but with their sights very much reflecting the cultural facts of the day. Show me a thriving city and I’ll show you a thriving market at its centre.