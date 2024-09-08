Why real estate firms should move faster on AI adoption, according to CBRE report

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its report, ‘What are the implications of AI for real estate?’ explores the use of generative AI in business, and the significant value real estate firms can obtain from embracing new technology.

While the launch of generative AI has sparked fierce debate globally, few businesses, including those in the real estate sector, are yet to fully embrace AI use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By introducing AI at all stages of the real estate life cycle, stakeholders including investors, developers and operators can build more efficient, sustainable operations, according to CBRE's report. Picture: Adobe Stock

However, with a $110bn to $180bn value for potential for the real estate industry, firms must move faster to embed AI into their business functions, the report said.

By introducing AI at all stages of the real estate life cycle, stakeholders including investors, developers and operators can build more efficient, sustainable operations, it added.

Mike Gedye, CBRE’s head of tech, media and telecoms for Europe, said: “Generative AI presents a significant opportunity to the real estate sector, allowing investors, developers and occupiers to streamline internal processes and build more efficient, sustainable operations.

"Firms should move faster to take advantage of the significant value-add opportunities these new technologies could provide.