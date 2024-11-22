Why Reddit is proving an increasingly valuable place for businesses to advertise: James Starkey

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a not so new platform has reinvented itself and presents a huge potential to brands as well as consumers.

Reddit is emerging as a compelling advertising platform, moving beyond its reputation as a fringe corner of the internet having worked hard over the last few years to tidy up the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 1.2 billion monthly active users across thousands of niche communities, Reddit has grown into a valuable space where brands can engage with highly targeted audiences in authentic ways.

James Starkey shares his expert insight

Reddit’s distinctive community-driven environment offers brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage with highly specific audiences.

The platform is divided into subreddits, each dedicated to a particular topic, enabling brands to reach potential customers who are already interested in related subjects.

Moreover, with the recent Google partnership (data sharing agreement to help develop generative AI), Reddit threads frequently appear in search results, further extending the platform’s reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This integration makes Reddit an appealing advertising platform for brands who are aiming to stand out among, what can be, a crowded social media landscape.

The connection with Google isn’t just a one-way feed of data, we’ve seen how the platform has benefited from detailed support and development of their advertising platform and model, opening it up to brands like never before.

Reddit is no longer the “wild west” of the internet; it’s a rapidly growing platform with significant marketing potential. We’re beginning to see brands that have successfully navigated Reddit’s landscape, digital marketers, like us at Black Lab, can leverage this unique platform to connect with niche communities, build brand loyalty, and drive meaningful engagement.

With its combination of transparency, authenticity, and targeted reach, Reddit, in my opinion, presents an unparalleled opportunity for brands willing to explore beyond traditional social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a recent report from Online Media Monitor, Meltwater, approximately 51 per cent of users worldwide research a brand’s products or services before making a purchase and when they do, they use social networks more than consumer reviews to influence that decision.

One of these pockets where people gather and discuss products/ services in niche communities is Reddit. Reddit is gaining traction with brands already, a cursory glance this morning shows ads from Warner Bros, Lloyds business banking, Kia UK and Gymshark.

This is only a small handful of brands making the most of the platform. Like Meta, the platform isn’t a playground for big brands, the barriers to entry are low and comparable to other social platforms. In our experience brands of all sizes have an opportunity to carefully target audiences based on a variety of parameters including physical location.

As the platform continues to evolve, and with the partnership with Google expanding capabilities, brands have even more incentive to consider Reddit as a strategic addition to their marketing toolkit, it’s certainly something we are talking to clients about increasingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By focusing on community engagement, fostering transparency, and being mindful of Reddit’s distinct culture, brands can unlock new opportunities for growth and connection in the digital marketing landscape.