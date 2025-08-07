Why responsible Yorkshire landlords can benefit from the Renters' Rights Bill: David Mear

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investor appetite, tenant demand and regional resilience continue to underpin a positive outlook for the sector.

Contrary to the narrative of widespread landlord withdrawal, we are still seeing a steady stream of investors entering the market, particularly those seeking properties with robust rental yields. York, Sheffield and Hull are proving especially attractive, as these locations offer a compelling mix of affordability, strong tenant demand and long-term growth potential.

York, with its historic charm and thriving tourism economy, continues to attract professionals and families alike. Sheffield’s growing student population and regeneration projects are drawing attention from buy-to-let investors, while Hull’s affordability and improving infrastructure make it a hotspot for profit-focused landlords.

David Mear shares his expert insight

Tenant demand across the region remains buoyant, particularly for well-priced, well-maintained properties. The most sought-after homes are two- and three-bedroom properties in residential areas, ideal for young families, professional couples and those seeking a bit more space.

The shift towards hybrid and remote working in recent years has also influenced tenant preferences. Many renters now prioritise properties with space for a home office or at least a dedicated desk area. This trend has created opportunities for landlords to adapt their offerings and appeal to a broader tenant base.

While rental prices may not be rising at the same pace as seen during the post-pandemic surge, they are still edging upwards. This steady growth reflects the ongoing imbalance between supply and demand, particularly in popular neighbourhoods.

For landlords, this means rental income remains strong, and void periods are minimal, especially for properties that are well-presented and competitively priced.

The upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill, expected to pass into law in Autumn 2025, has understandably prompted concern among some landlords. Key reforms include the abolition of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, the transition to periodic tenancies, and stricter standards for property maintenance.

However, it’s important to view these changes in context. The Bill aims to create a fairer, more transparent rental market, something that benefits both tenants and responsible landlords. Landlords will still be able to regain possession of their properties under reasonable grounds, such as selling or moving in themselves. Rent increases will be limited to once per year, and tenants will have the right to challenge excessive hikes.

Far from being a deterrent, these reforms could help improve public trust in the sector as a whole, weeding out rogue landlords and fostering the professionalism that agents like Linley & Simpson already strive for and deliver. Similarly, for professional landlords who already maintain their properties to a high standard and treat tenants fairly, the changes should pose minimal disruption. For those who want an added level of protection on their investments, implementing precautions such as a rent insurance policy or partnering with a managing agent are some of the best ways to ensure complete peace of mind.

Yorkshire’s lettings market is well-positioned to weather the changes ahead. The region’s affordability, strong rental yields, and diverse tenant base continue to attract both new and seasoned investors. As the market adjusts to the new legislative landscape, those who remain focused on quality, compliance and tenant satisfaction are likely to thrive.

In fact, the Renters’ Rights Bill may ultimately enhance the long-term stability of the sector by encouraging professionalism and improving tenant retention. With demand showing no signs of slowing and rental values holding firm, the outlook for the Yorkshire lettings market remains decidedly optimistic.