Why retirees could end up running short of money: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a shame: I was hoping to make a packet selling them, because they seem to be the most in-demand musical instruments right now. People seem keen to get them out every time anyone mentions a possible wealth tax in the Budget. The reaction is understandable, but it’s not exactly fair.

When people talk about wealth taxes, they tend to assume these will only affect the mega-wealthy, so it’s no wonder that sympathy is in short supply. However, there are all kinds of definitions of wealth – and of wealth taxes – and they may well affect people who don’t consider themselves to be well off at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you were to define wealth as the groups of people who hold the most assets, you’d end up targeting people at the start of retirement, because people aged 65-74 hold more household wealth than any other age group. Of course, this wealth doesn’t bring them a life of luxury, it provides an income for 20 or 30 years, and possibly pays for care. The idea of facing a huge tax bill at this stage is incredibly worrying for people who have little or no opportunity to rebuild.

If any wealth tax failed to take the bigger picture into consideration, it could be a major blow for retirees, who could end up running short of money as they get older, and having to turn to the state for help, says Sarah Coles. ( Photo Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

It's one reason why rumours about possible changes to the 25% tax-free cash you can take from your pension have worried so many people, and why the most recent FCA Retirement Income data showed a 63% surge in the amount of tax-free cash being taken as people rush to take advantage of the rules as they stand. Unfortunately, knee-jerk reactions are particularly dangerous at this stage in life, because it could mean you actually end up worse off. You could end up paying tax on growth on the money ripped out of a pension, or seeing little or no growth at all, so you have less to live on.

If any wealth tax failed to take the bigger picture into consideration, it could be a major blow for retirees, who could end up running short of money as they get older, and having to turn to the state for help. It means the government might be more tempted to focus wealth taxes on people with higher incomes.

If it’s all about the top 20% of earners, the new HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows they have average income of £83,427 a year, £761 left over at the end of the month, and save 10% of their household income. On paper, it looks like they have room in their budgets for more tax. However, this isn’t necessarily the case. High earners already carry a huge tax burden. In fact, the top 10% of people pay an impressive 59% of all income tax – and the top 25% pay just over three quarters of it. This is usually the moment I could sell one of my world’s smallest violins, but quite aside from whether they should be taxed more, or whether they can afford it, they don’t have as much wealth to tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve actually built far less in assets than people later in life. The HL Barometer shows they have an average of £29,542 in cash – including over £6,000 in their current accounts. The household collectively has £340,582 in pensions, and an average of £30,709 in stocks and shares ISAs. It means this group may be comfortable, but hitting them with higher wealth taxes won’t be as fruitful as taxing those who have already built wealth.

It means rather than hunting down groups of people with acres of wealth to tax, the government might stick with its current approach – and tax people throughout life, as they build their wealth. There has been speculation that this could include hiking the capital gains tax rate payable on investments. Of course, that then raises the risk that some people hang onto gains until they die, because capital gains reset to zero on death. It means they might accompany this with rules that mean capital gains tax is taxed after you die, which would be a real blow for those left behind. Dividend tax could be considered too. After-all, income investors have already been hit with a succession of horrible cuts in the annual dividend allowance. If you are an investor, then the best way to protect yourself from these tax attacks is to invest within a stocks and shares ISA.

There have also been rumours that people trying to build their wealth could be hit by a change to the tax relief on pension contributions. One suggestion is a possible move to a flat rate of pensions tax relief, at either the basic rate or slightly above. This could potentially benefit basic rate taxpayers, but would be a blow for higher or additional rate taxpayers. A few decades ago, that was a small minority - because 93% of taxpayers paid basic rate tax. Now that percentage has dropped to 78%, so it risks hurting millions of people. If you’re concerned about this, and you are planning to make payments into your pension or SIPP in the current tax year, then if you have the money available it’s worth considering contributing sooner rather than later while you know where you stand.

Given the perils of taxing wealth at any stage in life, there’s also the possibility the government decides to focus on inheritance. It’s one reason it’s thought to be exploring the possibility of limiting the total value of one-off gifts that people can make during their lifetime under the ‘potentially exempt transfer’ rules and revisiting taper relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The risk here is that people either rush to make gifts they can’t really afford, before the rules change, or that they sit on their inheritance for fear of busting gifting allowances, while their family struggles. It’s a difficult balance, but if you are concerned about potential changes, it’s worth considering sensible gifting, and if you’re not sure what you can afford to give away, it can make sense to speak to a financial adviser.

If the government chooses to tax wealth, then whatever the approach, there will be people who face real challenges who have never considered themselves wealthy. It’s why it’s so important to consider your position carefully before the announcement and take the steps that are right for you. Presumably that includes buying my surprisingly affordable small violins.

The motherhood penalty

New government figures show that in the five years after having a first child, women’s earnings fall an average of 42%, or £1,051 a month – compared to what they were making a year earlier. It means that over five years, women have lost an average of £65,618 in pay after having their first child. That’s even before you consider the eye-watering expenses associated with a new baby.

Women are far less likely to work in the five years following the birth of any children. Those who do work may take on fewer hours and might adopt flexible working, which means they run a real risk of missing out on promotions and pay rises compared to their full-time office-based counterparts. The impact is profound and far-reaching on both pay and pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can’t just expect women to fill the gap by piling more money into pensions, especially given they earn less. What is needed is workplace and childcare reform that enables more women to return to full time work and keep building their retirement resilience.