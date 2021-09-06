Why SharkNinja has taken on more office space in Leeds

"Thorpe Park has continued to prove to be an excellent location," says Jon Wright, right.

The new 17,000 sq ft office, based in the Thorpe Park area of the city, builds on the existing footprint SharkNinja has in the region after relocating its UK headquarters from Wakefield to Leeds in 2019.

Jon Wright, vice president of people and culture at SharkNinja, said: “SharkNinja’s continued growth is spurred on by the success of new product launches and our fantastic staff in the UK. We are continuing to invest in our staff, drive innovation and develop our international expansion. As a result, we will be increasing our workforce in Leeds, hence the need for more quality office space.”

“Since the opening of our first Leeds office at 3150 Century Way, Thorpe Park has continued to prove to be an excellent location for SharkNinja and our staff and we are delighted to be able to continue to expand our footprint across the northern region.”

The new office, at 2180 Century Way, will provide seating for 125 people, doubling the number of employees in the city and taking the total UK headcount to 450.

