Why Sheffield is emerging as one of UK's top startup capitals: Tom Wolfenden

According to data from Companies House and analysed by TonerGiant, Sheffield has the third highest number of new businesses registered between January and March 2024.

With 5,865 new businesses set up in this time, Sheffield – along with Manchester (12,027) – is boosting the rankings in the North.

The news comes as no surprise to Sheffield Chamber. We’re the fourth biggest city in the country and, for more than 160 years, the Chamber has shouted about how Sheffield is one of the best places in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business.

Tom Wolfenden shares his expert insight

But we’ve been the underdogs for a long time.

For many, Sheffield has been seen as a compromise with those choosing to live here for the culture and lifestyle, perhaps at the detriment of earning potential and career advancement.

We’re known for great creativity, culture and music. We have the biggest theatre group outside London, we’re home to the music legacies of Def Leppard, Pulp, Human League, and Arctic Monkeys, as well as Harmony Works, a project future proofing our children’s musical education, Warp Films, Tramlines, DocFest, and Crossed Wires.

As the only city with a national park within its boundaries, along with 650 green spaces and 250 parks, our connection to nature is unparalleled and in the modern era of work-life balance, this is critical for the modern start-up.

However, you only need to consider that, pre-Covid, 70 per cent of the morning rail commuters from Dore and Totley went to Manchester, and not here.

Yet, we have a renewed confidence – politically, culturally, and economically – that’s seeing a new attitude emerge.

Leaders understand how Sheffield can be the best version of itself – alongside Manchester and Leeds – within the emerging Northern Triangle narrative.

The businesses we work with here at the Technology Parks are global. We’re making sure that we have the right neighbourhoods, infrastructure and facilities to ensure these businesses and their staff can locate and thrive.

And it’s time to shout a bit more.

After all, not only is Sheffield the fourth largest city, but we are home to two renowned universities with one of the highest student retention rates in the UK and some of the best colleges in the region.

As a region, and Chamber, we work together. Collaboration is at the heart of

everything we do.

The best example recently is the formation of the Sheffield Innovation Spine. A joint initiative led by the Scientist Training Programme, also with both Universities, the Mayor’s office and the council which aims to develop a lesser-used area of the city centre and urban realm to accommodate scaling tech businesses.

We’re also great at promoting success and elevating businesses that thrive. Perhaps a symptom of a smaller economy but the ‘big fish in a smaller pond’ effect does hold value to businesses based here.

At the Technology Parks, we’re accommodating several founders that have chosen to base their business in Sheffield instead of London, Leeds and Manchester.

By capturing and articulating that difference, it’s no shock that Sheffield is emerging as the secret startup capital of the UK.