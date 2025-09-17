Why size and structure can no longer be a barrier to ESG: Jessica Herman

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My role was established to help co-ordinate and align ESG reporting across the Caddick group of companies, each with its own distinct stakeholders, structures, and functions.

It reflects a growing recognition that while our businesses differ, our approach to tracking progress needs to be consistent, transparent and connected.

Whether we’re working with Leeds Rhinos to reduce operational and fan-based carbon emissions, supporting 210 apprentices into construction and related industries, or enhancing biodiversity across our developments and projects, our contributions are diverse and wide-ranging.

But they’re always rooted in our shared purpose to create exceptional places and communities where people thrive.

That purpose has become our North Star. It underpins our Group-wide ESG and sustainability strategy: Places for Life. The strategy provides a clear framework, while allowing flexibility for each business to tailor its approach for maximum relevance and impact.

Now in the final year of this three-year strategy, one of the key reflections is that embedding ESG in a complex organisation needs more than ambition. It requires clarity, collaboration, and most importantly, flexibility. These principles are vital for any organisation, but become increasingly critical in a business with multiple operating models, customer types and reporting requirements.

We’ve formalised this through creating a Group-wide ESG Taskforce, made up of senior leaders and led by one of our Managing Directors, who has driven this process as Group ESG-Lead throughout the strategy’s development and delivery. This taskforce is supported by a network of working groups that bring together colleagues from every level of each business. This governance structure has helped us to build momentum, overcome challenges, and share learnings in ways that are driving both impact and efficiency.

But strategy and governance alone aren’t enough. For ESG to truly embed, it must feel tangible and relevant. That’s why we’re investing in ESG training, both at induction and through dedicated programmes launching this year, to help demystify key topics and demonstrate the role that every colleague needs to play.

We’re proud of the progress we’ve made. From launching our Group vision and values, engaging 100 per cent of colleagues through our culture surveys, and investing almost £3m with voluntary, community and social enterprises in 2024. We’re also , to driving sustainable retrofit projects including our new all-electric HQ for Caddick

Construction in Wakefield and at our newly-refurbished Rose Wharf development in Leeds. These all provide, it’s proof that real impact happens when a Group strategy empowers local delivery.

But we also know that ESG isn’t about achieving perfection, it’s about making incremental progress and acknowledging that what works today may not work tomorrow. Going forwards, we are focusing on strengthening our data quality, preparing for new UK sustainability reporting standards, and evolving expectations from both national and international investors.

We’re also deepening our engagement with stakeholders, from our supply chain partners and community groups to local authorities and investors, to co-create new opportunities. As we prepare for our next strategy, we’re reassessing the issues that matter most, ensuring that they remain aligned with the expectations of all our stakeholders, and the changing external landscape.

No organisation is too big or too complicated to lead on ESG. By staying clear on purpose, building good governance, and committing to continuous learning and collaboration, every business can drive long-term value for people, places and planet.