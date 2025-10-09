Why starting small with savings can make a massive difference: Chris Irwin

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As someone who has spent years working to help people build financial resilience, I find this report both sobering and inspiring.

The headline is clear: households with £2,000 in savings are 60 per cent less likely to fall behind on bills.

But perhaps even more compelling is the evidence that modest amounts of savings, no matter how small, can significantly reduce the risk of falling into financial difficulty. This is a game-changer for how we think about savings, especially for those who feel that building a financial buffer is out of reach.

Chris Irwin shares his expert insight. Picture: Samuel Whitton

At Yorkshire Building Society, we’ve taken these insights to heart. They’ve helped shape products like our £50 Regular Saver, designed specifically to help people start their savings journey.

It’s not about hitting a magic number overnight – it’s about building a habit. The research shows that households who save consistently, regardless of the amount, are over 70 per cent less likely to fall behind on bills. That’s why we’ve focused on making saving accessible, achievable, and rewarding.

We know that for many, the idea of saving can feel daunting. But the truth is, saving even £10 a month can make a meaningful difference over time and also provide peace of mind. Previous research has shown that regular saving improves wellbeing and even helps people sleep better.

That’s why we’re committed to helping people take that first step, no matter how small.

The report also highlights the importance of basic savings accounts as gateways to broader financial security. People who start with a simple savings account are more likely to go on to open ISAs, pensions, and investments. In fact, those with a Cash ISA are almost twice as likely to become homeowners. This reinforces our belief that financial inclusion starts with accessible savings products.

But there’s more to be done. We’re continuing to campaign for the Cash ISA allowance to be maintained at £20,000 ahead of this year’s Budget, in response to speculation about potential changes. We believe it’s vital to preserve this allowance to support savers at all stages of life.

The ISA is not just a tax-efficient savings tool – it’s a stepping stone to long-term financial wellbeing.

We also support broader initiatives to improve savings habits across the UK. From payroll savings schemes to financial education in schools, there are practical steps that can help people build resilience. We’re proud to have been part of UK Savings Week, which aims to create two million new regular savers and move £50 billion from 0% interest accounts by 2030. These are ambitious goals, but they’re achievable if we work together.

Ultimately, this year’s report is a call to action. It reminds us that every savings journey starts somewhere, and that even the smallest steps can lead to greater financial security. At Yorkshire Building Society, we’re committed to helping people take those steps – whether it’s through innovative products, advocacy, or education.

Because when people feel financially secure, they’re better equipped to face life’s challenges. And that’s something worth saving for.