Why tech consultancy AND Digital plans to create 100 jobs in Leeds

Paramjit Uppal, CEO and founder of AND Digital

AND Digital plans to open a second office - known as a club - in Leeds by September, because it believes the city is a hotbed for digital talent.

AND Digital works with clients across a range of sectors, including financial services, media, telecommunications, retail, hospitality and the public sector.

It now has a total of 11 clubs in the UK, along with a newly established international club in Amsterdam which opened in March 2021.

Paramjit Uppal, the chief executive and founder of AND Digital, said: “Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region are fast becoming a thriving hotbed for digital talent, ideas and innovation.

“That’s why we see our latest investment plans for new talent and a new club in the region as one which will not only support the digital growth of existing clients, but as one which will further cement the region’s growing reputation as a global tech destination.

Mr Uppal added: “The roles we currently have open in West Yorkshire are diverse and will be the perfect fit for talented individuals that want to work for a rapidly growing tech company that strongly values its culture, creativity and people.

“We’re proving everyday that people drive businesses and communities, and it’s this belief that’s led us to put our money where our mouth is and incentivise a new cohort of talent that will accelerate digital excellence more rapidly in West Yorkshire.”

A spokesman said the exact location of the new office hasn’t been announced, but it will be in central Leeds and is in addition to the company’s premises on Waterhouse Lane.

Mr Uppal said Leeds had some fantastic institutions and a great infrastructure.

He added: “The tech scene is growing alongside a large pool of untapped talent in Yorkshire that are just waiting for the opportunity to start or grow their careers.

“Sometimes you just need that extra push to make a change in your career, which is why we are offering a sign-on bonus for talented candidates, to show how serious we are about investing in Yorkshire.

“There are a multitude of businesses that are keen to accelerate their digital journey, particularly post COVID-19, but haven’t found the right partner that can build the tech and importantly the talent they need on the inside to continue driving opportunities and innovation throughout tech.