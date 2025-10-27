Why the electoral age reduction plan gets my vote: Vwaire Ikwe

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling to campuses on the students’ union election campaign trail, I spoke to my peers about the things they care about on and off college grounds: everything from prayer spaces, career opportunities in the region, and further afield, to international crises that dominate today’s headlines.

In our most recent students’ union election, over 2,000 students voted - each aligning their ideals with the candidate who best represented them. One thing was clear to me throughout my campaigning: young people are informed and want their voices heard. My experience as a 17-year-old voting at the college was very empowering. Seeing the immediate impact of my vote showed me the value of having a voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The political engagement of young people isn't just about national elections. At our colleges, the Make Your Mark system serves as a large-scale ballot where 16- and 17-year-olds can voice their priorities and directly influence the agendas of the Student Parliament present in college. This process, which is part of a wider’ Student Voice’ model, demonstrates that young people are not only informed but also have the practical skills and desire to participate in a democratic system, giving them a say on issues that matter to them most. The new voting age legislation has faced criticism from some politicians and academics who think that 16-year-olds aren’t informed or mature enough to be involved in political decisions, despite being old enough to work, pay taxes and contribute to the economy. A 16-year-old can join the armed forces, consent to medical treatment and become a director of a company. The new legislation recognises these inconsistencies in our democratic process - and fixes them.

Vwaire Ikwe,19, is Students’ Union President at Leeds City College, Leeds Sixth Form College, Harrogate College, Keighley College and Pudsey Sixth Form College. (Photo supplied on behalf of Vwaire Ikwe)

Today’s young people are deeply invested in the future. I’ve heard from students across the colleges I work at, and some of the issues they care about include climate activism, social justice and educational reform. At Leeds City College, the formation of our Students United for Palestine Society demonstrates young people’s concern around international affairs and crises, as well as their desire to be part of the solution. I’ve also seen students in our colleges run awareness campaigns and charity drives on issues like period poverty, knife crime and men’s mental health, to name a few.

Research from UK universities, such as a study by the University of Sheffield and the University of Edinburgh, has shown that lowering the voting age to 16 can form positive voting habits which may boost participation later in life. This is a finding observed in Scotland, where 16 and 17-year-olds have been able to vote in devolved and local elections for several years. Young people have always been on the frontline of movements that demand real change. Denying them a chance to vote silences a generation that will live for the longest time with the consequences of today’s political decisions. To quote Abraham Lincoln, ‘democracy is the government of the people, by the people, for the people’. True representation lies with giving young people the same opportunities to have a say in changes that also affect their future.