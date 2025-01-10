Why the work of trustworthy health and social care agencies has never been more important: Leanne Silverwood

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From technological advances to ongoing recruitment and retention issues, supply chain management companies driving down prices and quality, and changes to the agency landscape, the health, and social care sector, post-pandemic, has not only had to adapt but has also needed to rise to meet these challenges.

In 2020 the health and social care sector faced a devastating crisis in Covid-19.

Care home staff were under unimaginable pressure, working long hours, managing PPE shortages, and the emotional toll of caring for residents who were isolated from their families. We had to adapt quickly, deploying staff where they were most needed, while maintaining their safety, and that of the residents they cared for. It demonstrated the resilience and dedication of our workforce - and we are so incredibly proud of the commitment they showed throughout this difficult time.

Leanne Silverwood shares her expert insight.

Post pandemic the issue of recruitment worsened. In 2023 the health and social care vacancy rates stood at 152,000 roles (9.9 per cent) substantially higher than the overall UK rate of 3.4 per cent. It was a challenging time, to say the least. Alongside issues around recruitment, were problems with retention which significantly impacted the health and social care landscape, with 390,000 (28.3 per cent) leaving the sector in 2022/23.

As a health and social care agency, Local Care Force has been at the forefront of this ongoing crisis. The ever-growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals has proven to be a difficult obstacle to overcome. Our role in providing experienced, skilled, and compassionate staff has never been more critical, or difficult, and it is the reason we offer specialist in-house training led by our clinical lead nurse, who also acts as a mentor to our team.

The agency sector has not been immune to challenges post-pandemic. In the past, agencies were regulated by the CQC, but for several years now, they have been unregulated.

This lack of oversight has led to a surge in "back bedroom" agencies, which supply staff without conducting the necessary checks to ensure resident safety. Additionally, these agencies often disregard tax regulations when paying staff, leaving care homes liable for tax shortfalls. Consequently, we advise all clients to question any £14 hourly carer charges, as it has become easier for anyone to recruit and place nurses in care homes. This trend is particularly concerning, as we pride ourselves on our robust recruitment and safeguarding processes to ensure the wellbeing of the residents our staff support.

The Work Rights Centre report has highlighted another troubling issue within the industry: the flawed sponsorship visa system and the exploitation of foreign workers in the health and social care sector. Migrants constitute 32 per cent of care worker roles in England, many of whom face excessive hours or underemployment, struggling to change visa sponsorship, and fearing reprisals if they voice their concerns. As an agency, we cannot recruit staff requiring visas. However, we are disheartened to see hundreds of people on sponsorship visas applying for work with us due to unscrupulous agencies exploiting legal loopholes.

It's equally important to celebrate the positive advances we have made during our two-decade journey.

We frequently hear from individuals who aren't receiving enough work from their sponsors to sustain themselves, yet they cannot legally work elsewhere without invalidating their visas. The well-being of our workforce has always been paramount at Local Care Force. We firmly believe that protecting our staff, which in turn, protects the residents they support, a principle on which Local Care Force prides itself.

We know that with dedication, collaboration, and a focus on innovation, we can continue to weather the storm. As we celebrate this milestone, we are committed to providing the highest standard of care and supporting the health and social care sector in whatever challenges the next 20 years may bring.