Why we need to make our towns and cities more bike-friendly: James Walker

Whilst ULEZ has helped to reduce carbon emissions and harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 46 per cent in central London, there are still several other sustainability initiatives we must consider to make a real impact.

Government schemes such as ULEZ and the 2023 Cycling Action Plan aim to ensure cycling becomes a genuine option for all.

A recent study from The Walking and Cycling Index found that 56 per cent of people support shifting government investment from road building to funding more options for walking and cycling.

Cycle lanes offer a multitude of benefits for councils and governments as well as individuals.

To successfully diversify and encourage cycling across the UK, investments and schemes must ensure they support a wider range of journeys, including trips to schools, local shops and amenities, rather than just focusing on commuter journeys. Its crucial cycling lanes are taken seriously and focus on orbital routes that connect town centres for sustainability and transport goals to be met.

The UK must significantly reduce its carbon emissions in order to meet its legally binding goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2025. Domestic transport in the UK emits 99 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, placing a large focus on alternative methods of travel.

The environmental benefits of cycling lanes are significant. They help increase bicycle and tricycle trips, which in turn decreases the number of car, train and bus journeys and thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. When it comes to cycling in cities, cyclists don’t typically have a designated space on the road, and often have to switch from pavement to road in order to maintain their safety.

This can be difficult for both pedestrians and vehicles to navigate and can ultimately create more dangerous situations.

The introduction and investment in cycle lanes encourages local residents to opt for bikes or trikes over cars as they have increased peace of mind in the safety of cycling only lanes, in Yorkshire there has recently been a 21 per cent increase in cyclists relative to 2019.

Every individual that opts to cycle over driving thanks to the introduction of bike lanes helps to reduce air pollution and road congestion.

Building physical activity into daily routines has considerable health benefits. Cycle lanes are a vital step in building sustainable cities and towns and sustaining a healthy community. Encouraging individuals to cycle instead of using cars can also have a significant impact on their physical and mental well-being.

Cycling and tricycling are great forms of exercise that help lower the risk of health conditions such as obesity, and heart disease. Cycling is also an opportunity to connect with others and share experiences together through a new hobby.

A survey by Cycleplan, which examined the health benefits people experienced after taking up cycling, found that 75 per cent noticed a boost to their mental health 6 . Making cycling more accessible will in turn encourage people to spend more time outdoors which can have a hugely positive impact on mental health.