Why West Park Care is expanding into Complex Care Services: Kirsty Page

As the demand for elderly individuals wishing to remain in their own homes continues to rise, we are proud to have supported many clients in achieving their goals and continuing to live independently.

However, as the needs of those requiring care and support become more diverse, it has become increasingly clear that there is a gap in the market for providers offering complex and clinical care services within the community.

Just as many individuals wish to maintain their independence, those with nursing needs should also have the right to remain at home, supported in a way that meets both their clinical and personal needs.

Kirsty Page shares her expert thoughts

With my background as a Social Worker, expanding into Complex Care was a natural progression for West Park Care. I am pleased to announce that last year, we acquired clinical registration under the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the Treatment of Disease, Disorder, and Injury (TDDI). This new clinical service offering will complement our existing personal care services, with a continued commitment to growing organically and ensuring the highest standards of care—prioritising quality over quantity.

Clients requiring clinical support under TDDI registration will benefit from care provided by qualified professionals, including nursing oversight. We are determined to replicate the same level of excellence in complex care that has built our reputation for exceptional personal care, ensuring that individuals with complex clinical needs are afforded the same freedom of choice regarding their living arrangements and care options.

As part of this expansion, we are working closely with Integrated Care Boards and legal professionals to address the growing demand for clinical support in the community. We are now equipped to support clients with a range of complex nursing needs, including invasive tracheostomy and ventilation care, acquired brain injury, spinal injury, and mental health needs. In addition to clinical care, we are committed to helping clients maintain a fulfilling life, encouraging social engagement, and working collaboratively with clients, their families, and rehabilitation professionals to achieve their personal goals.

We have recently appointed a full-time Clinical Lead Nurse, who brings extensive experience in managing complex injuries such as acquired brain injury, spinal injury, and tracheostomy care. Our Lead Nurse also provides expertise in various nursing needs, including PEG feeding and clinical governance.

Our continued success is reflected in the positive feedback we receive from clients, families, and professionals. As we expand into the complex care arena, we remain dedicated to setting new standards and providing care that not only meets but exceeds expectations. Our mission is to deliver the highest level of care, ensuring that those we care for have access to the same opportunities, support, and dignity as anyone else.

I am committed to providing the same standard of care that I would want for myself or my own family. Expanding into complex care allows us to meet the growing demand in our community and offer individuals with more complex needs the chance to remain at home, surrounded by their loved ones, while receiving the care they require.