Why will.i.am's AI radio station FYI makes me worried for young workers: Rashmi Dubé

It is the brainchild of artist, producer, and entrepreneur will.i.am, and the idea is that this radio station will allow a more interactive experience for the listener. I am not sure this falls into the realms of fulfilling a gap but more a desire to be in the category of the first of its kind. With enough traction, this could be the one avenue that radio stations will follow.

There are several reasons I have been considering this idea, with one of them being the number of people (or lack thereof) it will take to run FYI.

This also follows recent Office for National Statistics figures which show that the number of 16–24-year-olds “not in employment, education, or training (NEET) across the UK reached 872,000 between April and June. This is an increase of 74,000 over the same period last year.

Combined with reports of the growing divide between the North and South in GCSE results, I am left wondering what is holding our young back from training, education or employment. The regional variation cannot be underestimated, as the North and East of England show the highest rates of NEETs.

Skills and apprenticeship programmes have long been said to require more funding and more work. This has been delivered at a snail’s pace.

Globally, we are all aware that the labour force is in decline, and if those that are “able” to work, be educated, or be trained are not taking up the mantle or being provided with assistance to the next rung of the ladder, the world of business will very quickly move on to the step that will fills its requirements. FYI shows us how the landscape is changing, where people are becoming more and more consumers of new technology. But where is the contribution?

As a society, there is also an issue here: as the number of NEETs increase it also means a greater increase on the NHS resources as they face a greater physical health and mental health issues.

The Economic and Social Review, Vol. 54, No. 4 Winter 2023 paper highlights this as a major policy priority.

The potential impact of technological change, including advances in robotics, automation and AI can present opportunities to create new and better jobs, provided the necessary education and training are available. The report goes on to identify that “the impact of technological change on NEETs has the potential to be particularly acute. According to ILO (2020), young workers face the highest risk from automation because they are more likely to occupy entry-level jobs with automatable tasks. If automation poses a disproportionate threat to young workers, this could lead to an increase in the NEET rate.

However, there may also be opportunities for young people as a result of technological change. While technological developments are profoundly changing the information and communication technology (ICT) skill requirements in the labour market, the OECD notes that young people are more ICT proficient than older generations.

It would seem that if the correct support and training is in place, opportunities may exist for NEETs in an increasingly digitalised world.

We are long past the days of the video killing the radio star, but I still feel as I did 20 years ago, losing my voice from shouting about the disparity of support between the regions, particularly between the north and south, yet my passion remains strong.

NEETs are critical to the development of society and business. and if nothing is done, the issue will escalate to a point where it becomes unmanageable. Creating a stronger community and work-based learning opportunities could be one solution.