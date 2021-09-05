Why Wren Kitchens in Yorkshire is expanding its apprenticeship programme

Wren is currently seeking over 100 apprentices to join the firm by the end of 2021.

The business, based in Barton-upon-Humber, is currently seeking over 100 apprentices to join the firm by the end of 2021.

Apprenticeship vacancies are available across all areas of the business including transport, HR, finance, engineering, manufacturing, customer services, IT and kitchen installations.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wren says no prior experience is required in the field for apprentices looking to join.

Victoria Fairbairn, people and performance director at Wren Kitchens, said: “Whether you’re fresh out of college or looking to diversify into a completely different career, our apprenticeships open up long-term career opportunities for those looking to learn new skills and be part of a fast-paced and forward-thinking company.”

Apprentices are guaranteed a permanent position at the end of the programme, which entails a mix of on-the-job training alongside specialist training partners and a range of interactive courses.

Beth Russell, HR administrator apprentice at Wren Kitchens, said: “This apprenticeship has allowed me to learn new skills and open doors to further career paths without any previous experience.”

Ms Russell added that she enjoys working at the business and that “it’s a really refreshing place to be part of as everyone believes in each other and wants them to achieve the best they can”.

The retailer will also look to recruit a further 100 apprentices in 2022.

Over the next 18 months, Wren is aiming to become an Employer Provider, which would enable it to deliver apprenticeships internally through its dedicated training teams in the UK and USA.

Daisy Saltmer, compliance administrator at Wren Kitchens, said: “I didn’t know where to go with my career and this apprenticeship has opened up so many new opportunities.”

She added: “I really enjoy learning on the job because you easily pick-up all the knowledge and skills you need whilst having all the benefits of being an employee.”

In recent months, Wren’s employment figure has increased to 7,200.

The business recently expanded with a new Xena Quartz worktop manufacturing facility in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire. Wren created 300 jobs with the opening of the £20m quartz manufacturing facility.

The 150,000 sq ft Scunthorpe site will cater for the demand of quartz stone worktops and it will complement Wren’s quartz manufacturing facility in Barton-upon-Humber.

Kes Serelis, UK manufacturing operations director at Wren, said: “We’ve reinvested back into our business to create this new state-of-the-art facility which is required to cope with our increased demand of fabricating high-quality quartz worktops for our customers across the UK.

“It will create a significant number of manufacturing and support roles for the region such as machine operators, team leaders, compliance officers and managers.”

Work is also progressing on Wren’s new £120m kitchen manufacturing and assembly facility at its headquarters in Barton-upon-Humber.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you