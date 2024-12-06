Why Yorkshire Building Society wants financial education to be mandatory in all schools: Chris Irwin

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research suggests that money habits are usually formed by the age of seven, but in England, financial education is currently not on the national curriculum for primary schools.

To support recent calls for financial education to be made mandatory in primary schools in England, and to improve the depth and provision of financial education available to older pupils, the society has submitted evidence to the government’s Curriculum and Assessment Review.

The review is a government-led activity to refresh the curriculum and assessment system for five to 19-year-olds, to make sure they meet the needs of every young person.

Chris Irwin is Director of Savings at Yorkshire Building Society. Picture: Samuel Whitton

Following the review, all state schools – including academies who currently do not have to follow the national curriculum – will be required to teach the national curriculum up to age 16.

You may ask why as a building society are we involving ourselves in a national curriculum review – recent research into the financial resilience of young people has highlighted that almost two fifths of young people don’t have the confidence to make important financial decisions.

Worryingly less than half recall ever receiving any formal financial education at school – this is despite it being on the national curriculum for ten years.

We also found that most young people rely on family to learn about money, meaning those from less financially savvy families may be at a disadvantage. There is an opportunity for us to help future generations have the best start in life, by teaching them important life skills and core financial information at school.

Delivering financial education consistently in schools, from a younger age, and in a way that helps people have the knowledge to deal with real-life challenges, will help more people have a good start in life, and face the future, and its challenges, with confidence and optimism.

Our recommendations include:

Making financial education a compulsory part of the national curriculum within every stage of education. This would mean giving access to all primary school children, and also ensuring young people continue learning about finances after 16, to prepare them for work, life, and further education.

Treating financial education with a “little and often” approach, especially in the early years, helping children to understand the concept of money and develop healthy attitudes towards it - normalising good habits and making retention of information easier.

Since the last major curriculum review, the way in which people use and interact with money has been transformed via new technologies, whilst the potential for financial abuse has grown and diversified. It is vital that the content of a new curriculum reflects the financial world children are growing up in.

As at primary age, financial education at secondary school can be effective when it is delivered cross-subject through a coherent curriculum that links together different aspects of financial education.

Adding a greater focus on financial education will create new demands on curriculum time and on teachers themselves. We believe support from external providers could be better coordinated - including by bringing together efforts from across the financial services sector.

We hope that financial education will be included in the national curriculum for all children, so that all young people enter adulthood feeling confident about their knowledge of finances, and more optimistic about their future.