Why Yorkshire businesses have to build an effective cyber strategy - Beckie Hart

Many firms across Yorkshire and the Humber have worked hard to protect themselves against such risks – but more can be done to strengthen resilience and improve security.

This is particularly important as businesses face up to the impact of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion – and resulting tension with Western nations – has heightened the risk of cyber attacks.

While the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is not aware of specific cyber threats to UK organisations, businesses must act during this period of heightened alert.

There's a history of cyber attacks elsewhere spilling over and impacting firms in other countries. And as the Russian economy grapples with the effects of sanctions, hostile cyber activity could increase towards the West.

Business must be prepared. Now more than ever, firms must work to bolster their defence against potential cyber risks. There are multiple steps businesses can take to ramp up their defences.

Firstly, cyber security must be treated as a core boardroom responsibility. Senior figures must be engaged and accountable on cyber risks, the same way they are accountable on financial and other risks.

Leaders need to equip themselves to be able to ask the right questions of their technical experts to help them make the right decisions. Understanding the specific cyber risks to the business is key to managing them.

Secondly, cyber security should be viewed as an ecosystem. Businesses can protect themselves by ensuring that their entire supply chain’s cyber security is robust. Firms are only as strong as their weakest link, and one firm’s vulnerabilities can present a risk to all in the supply chain.

Businesses can cultivate a safer environment by sharing knowledge and resources with each other. By sharing their experiences of cyber attacks and steps they’ve taken to enhance their resilience, firms can facilitate collective learning within and between organisations.

It is particularly important that larger firms support SMEs in their supply chain, which may not have access to necessary resources and technical know-how. Attackers are aware of this vulnerability and SMEs are increasingly being targeted as a result.

Larger firms are encouraged to support SMEs in building their own cyber training and resilience. This way SMEs can become trusted partners rather than risks to be managed.

Finally, businesses are encouraged to utilise resources provided by the Government to help build resilience against cyber threats. The NCSC has free guidance for business leaders and can facilitate proactive conver-sations to help firms address immediate challenges. In addition, it is crucial that businesses report cyber attacks to the NCSC Incident Management team.

The NCSC can support firms during and after cyber attacks, while sharing evidence will help improve knowledge of potential risks and how to withstand threats going forward.

The CBI is launching a new campaign to help businesses assess their cyber risk and bolster their resilience this month. On April 13, the CBI will host a [email protected] webinar entitled Cyber Security – Assessing Risk and Building Resilience for businesses which want to know more.

To succeed in building an effective cyber strategy, firms must look inward and consider board room involvement, supply chain support, and open communication about the threats they face. Only through collaboration can we combat the ever-evolving threat posed by cyber criminals.