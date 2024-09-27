Having this long term view of a new company changes the attitude it’s approached with. How you engage with a six-month project is different to how you engage with a seven-year project.

Six months is a sprint. Seven years enables proper strategic planning, solid foundation building, and a calm and considered approach.

There’s often huge pressure in startups, always a race, not against the competition, but against the clock, against time. The time until the money runs out.

Bird Lovegod shares his insight

Let’s remove that unnecessary burden, and what we have is a series of questions to be answered, answers to be implemented, and everything feels a lot less stressful already.

Plan for seven years. And don’t create financial targets for each year, (the opposite of what you’re taught in business school).

So, year one, what are the goals? Firstly, idea consideration. Let the idea have a month in your mind, at least, before doing anything committing or expensive.

Have a look at domain names, maybe buy one, give it a name and let it take root and germinate, allow your conscious and subconscious mind to work on it, rotate it, consider it. Does it sit well with your soul? Is it sufficiently interesting and engaging? Explore its application in the world, look for user examples each day where your business would have been applied. The goal here is to determine if the business idea is even relevant.

I’d go as far as to say that most, perhaps more than three quarters, of all new businesses are not relevant. They have no impact in the world, they are not needed. All non relevant businesses will fail if launched.

They might fail in the first few months, they might fail after two years, but they will fail because they are not relevant to the world. Don’t build an irrelevant business.

So the first stage, however long it takes, is to ensure your business idea is relevant, is needed, meaningful, impactful, worthwhile.

If you’re serious about business, build it for the world. Build it because the world needs it.

It might take months, or longer, for your idea to germinate to this stage. Do not proceed unless it does. Consider different ideas, explore versions of the idea, test it in your mind, and to a very limited degree, in the world. Consider the foundational concept behind the idea.

The foundational concept of Facebook is that people like to be connected to each other. The foundational concept of Google is that people like to be able to access information. The foundational concept of the business is the underlying human trait that it meets.

What is the foundational concept of your idea?

Do all or nearly all people have it? Or want to have it? Crucially, is it neutral, or a human quality, or a human failing? Many businesses have been built on human failings, on anti virtues. How many fashion labels, perfume brands, and other companies and industries would collapse, immediately, if humanity lost its vanity?

You can build a business on neutral human traits, or on virtues, or on anti virtues.