Why your credit score becomes a numbers game - Martin Lewis

Credit scores are a numbers game.

Yet there’s one number you shouldn’t pay too much attention to – your credit score. In the UK, there is no single, all-encompassing number attached to your identity that dictates to a lender – be it a bank, credit card firm, mobile phone company or anyone else – whether it should take you on as a customer.

What you do have is a credit file, that you have a legal right to see. It contains key public and private information about you, such as whether you’re on the electoral roll, any financial links to other people, county court judgements or decrees, and all credit products you’ve held for at least the last six years – plus whether you’ve paid on time.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s important to check for errors on these files, at least once a year, or before any major application, as even small problems can kibosh applications.

There are three credit reference agencies, and all have files available online. Check them all. There are lots of ways to access these – I’ve focused on the easy, free ways. For Experian go via my www.creditclub.com, for Equifax www.clearscore.com, and for TransUnion www.creditkarma.co.uk

Hold on, I do have a credit score, I know what it is!

That’s a common response. Years ago, credit reference agencies’ commercial focus was to make money from providing info to lenders. Consumers’ legal right to see their information was a pain they had to suffer. Then some bright spark realised the public was an untapped source of revenue and started looking at things to sell or market to them.

A big one was a credit score (leveraging people’s residual knowledge that this is real in other countries). That’s why they now give you a seemingly important number – for Equifax it’s out of 700, TransUnion 710 and Experian 999 – that apparently dictates your financial life.

The first clue that there’s no one universal credit score is that it is different for each firm! Each lender scores you differently.

When you apply for credit, each lender does its own individual assessment of you, using its bespoke scorecard. It’ll plug in all the data it has about you – from your credit file, the application form and any past dealings you’ve had with it – in order to work out whether you’d be a profitable customer.

Note I’m talking about profit, not risk. While risk’s a big factor – someone who has a history of defaults is likely unprofitable for most lenders – it’s not the only factor. A bank may be offering a loss-leading credit card in order to cross-sell customers a mortgage, so its actual scoring may factor in how desirable you are for that. The secretive nature of credit scoring makes it difficult to ever truly know.

The credit score you get given is just a rough model. In fact, just as important as your credit worthiness for lenders is the affordability test. For that, the single most important piece of information needed is how much you earn – and that’s something credit reference agencies don’t know and so isn’t factored in the score you’re given.

I’m often contacted on social media by people worried their ‘credit score’ has dropped by 20 points or so – often when they’ve done something they didn’t think would be negative, such as closing an unused credit card.

Yet some lenders will see that as positive, as you’ve less available credit. Others negative, as long-standing accounts are evidence of a good track record of loyalty. And more factors such as your total credit, debt and how it relates to your income can affect how they see it too.

So if you close a card, for example, or open a new bank account, and see your credit score drop by 20 or 30 points, don’t over-worry.

Big drops however should be taken seriously. It’s a decent indication that your data has changed, suggesting you’ve committed a real credit sin such as missing a payment, going over your limit or defaulting. If you haven’t then you need to find out why and check your credit file.

For far more help on this see my 27 tips to boost your credit acceptance at www.mse.me/CreditBoost

Martin Lewis is the founder and chair of MoneySavingExpert.com. To join the 7.5 million people who get his free Money Tips weekly email, go to www.moneysavingexpert.com/latesttip

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you