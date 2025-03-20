Wickes profits fall after it reported weak demand for big-ticket home improvements

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, shares in the company lifted higher in early trading on Thursday after it pointed to a “good start” to trading in 2025.

It came as the home improvement retailer revealed that group revenues slipped by 1 per cent to £1.55bn last year, compared with the previous year.

The slump was driven by 10.5 per cent fall in sales from its design and installation business amid weaker demand from homeowners seeking to launch large renovation projects.

Wickes has revealed a drop in profits and sales for the past year after cash-strapped customers pulled back on big-ticket purchases. However, shares in the company lifted higher in early trading on Thursday after it pointed to a "good start" to trading in 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

However, resilient demand from shoppers for DIY products helped retail sales grow by 1.9 per cent for the year.

The Watford-based retail firm said this was also aided by strong growth among its trade customers.

Retail sales have continued to grow over the first 11 weeks of 2025, with overall trading for the year so far “in line” with company targets.

Wickes highlighted that it has witnessed “challenging” recent trading conditions but that the loss of sector rivals such as Homebase, Carpetright, CTD Tiles and Wilko is “presenting an opportunity” for the firm.

The group saw adjusted pre-tax profits drop by 16.2 per cent to £43.6m for the year, although this was at the “upper end” of market forecasts.

David Wood, Chief Executive of Wickes, commented: “2024 was a year of strong progress for Wickes as our balanced business model and brand strength saw us continue to deliver for customers and take further market share.

“We grew volumes and share throughout the year in Retail as customers bought more of our products for their home improvement projects, however big or small.

"In Design and Installation, we have been encouraged by a return to growth in ordered sales in Q4 (the fourth quarter) following the actions we took to enhance our customer offer and experience.

“Given the strong progress over the last twelve months and the good start to Q1 (the first quarter), we are well on track for the coming year.

"I would like to thank my colleagues for their continued hard work and support and, together, we remain focused on helping the nation feel house proud.”

Wickes, which can trace its heritage back to the 1850s, saw its

shares rise by 5.7 per cent in early trading on Thursday after the results were published.

Commenting on the results, Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “Wickes has delivered a mixed performance as it grapples with the ongoing squeeze on household budgets, but its value-focused offering has clearly helped to keep customers engaged.

"The 16 per cent fall in pre-tax profit isn't pretty reading and it reflects the wider challenges facing many retailers in the current climate, where customers are increasingly cutting back on big-ticket items.

"That said, it’s no small achievement that Wickes has managed to maintain stable revenues and continued to grow its market share.

“The focus on offering practical, cost-effective solutions has clearly resonated with the value-conscious shopper.