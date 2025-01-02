Wildwood restaurant owner reports ‘disappointing’ Christmas trading

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tasty, which also runs sites under Dim T brand, previously said it had been affected by tough conditions over the half-year to September.

It told shareholders on Thursday that more recent trading has “continued to be challenging” amid further pressure on consumer finances.

“In these uncertain times, the board is maintaining a cautious outlook,” the company said in a statement issued for investors on Thursday.

The restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain has revealed it saw “disappointing” sales in the run-up to Christmas. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The group, which runs 32 restaurants under the Wildwood brand, said it comes as the hospitality sector contends with “several adverse factors, including a decline in consumer confidence and a discernible decline in discretionary spend”.

It is also set to be hit by the increase in the National Living Wage and higher National Insurance contributions from April 2025, which were announced in the autumn Budget.

Last year, Tasty shut 18 of its restaurant sites after experiencing a challenging start to 2024.