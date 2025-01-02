Wildwood restaurant owner reports ‘disappointing’ Christmas trading
Tasty, which also runs sites under Dim T brand, previously said it had been affected by tough conditions over the half-year to September.
It told shareholders on Thursday that more recent trading has “continued to be challenging” amid further pressure on consumer finances.
“In these uncertain times, the board is maintaining a cautious outlook,” the company said in a statement issued for investors on Thursday.
The group, which runs 32 restaurants under the Wildwood brand, said it comes as the hospitality sector contends with “several adverse factors, including a decline in consumer confidence and a discernible decline in discretionary spend”.
It is also set to be hit by the increase in the National Living Wage and higher National Insurance contributions from April 2025, which were announced in the autumn Budget.
Last year, Tasty shut 18 of its restaurant sites after experiencing a challenging start to 2024.
The group shut the venues as part of a restructuring plan aimed at focusing on its stronger performing sites.
