William Hill in talks with 34 staff in Leeds as it faces ‘significant’ regulatory changes

Bookmaker William Hill is in talks with 34 staff in Leeds about possible redundancies.

A spokesman for William Hill, which employs around 1,300 people in Leeds, said the firm was expected to be impacted by significant regulatory changes which are due to come into force next year.

The spokesman said: “We are looking at the efficiency of our operating model and entered a consultation process with 34 employees this week in IT development. “

He added: “No final decisions have been made and the process is ongoing.”

Earlier this year, William Hill revealed it had agreed a tie-up with US casino giant Eldorado in its boldest move yet to tap into the lucrative US market.

UK gambling groups have been turning to the US in force since the liberalisation of sports betting regulations.

Expansion into the US is also regarded as a way for gambling groups to offset the recent blow from a UK Government crackdown on fixed odds betting terminals.

Since the US sports betting sector began to be liberalised, William Hill claims to have achieved the widest footprint of any sports betting operator in the US.