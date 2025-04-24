William Jackson Food Group appoints Paul Murphy as new CEO
Mr Murphy previously held a number of senior roles at Associated British Foods, including a period as Managing Director of International Markets for Twinings.
Mr Murphy, who started his career at Reckitt Benckiser in Hull, said: “The businesses within William Jackson Food Group are unique, diverse and will each bring their own opportunities and challenges. But they all have one thing in common: a passion for making great quality food, something which is a real personal interest of mine and has been a theme throughout my career.”
William Jackson Food Group was founded in Hull in 1851 and comprises a portfolio of food businesses including Abel & Cole, Wellocks, Jacksons Bakery, Lottie Shaw’s, Belazu and Miso Tasty. The group employs around 2,000 people. Sonya Eastaugh, Chairwoman at William Jackson Food Group, said: “There’s a clear alignment between Paul’s expertise and the requirements here at William Jackson Food Group.”
