Willow Pastures Country Park based in Skirlaugh, Hull, has been awarded five stars and Gold Award following its first inspection by VisitEngland.

The holiday park has been praised as the ‘perfect holiday destination’ by VisitEngland, a national tourism agency funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Willow Pastures Country Park is one of only seven other holiday parks in Yorkshire to hold the prestigious award.

The family-owned park was first opened in 2018 and has grown in popularity ever since, following a further £1,000,000 investment this year.

The holiday park has won a VisitEngland Gold Award. (Pic credit: Willow Pastures Country Park)

It offers options to own or rent luxury holiday lodges with hot tubs and attracts customers from across the country, achieving occupancy rates of more than 80 per cent across the year.

Each lodge is designed and equipped with high technology including fast wi-fi and built-in music speakers. Guests can also enjoy the on-site facilities which include Gardener’s Arms Country Inn, Skirlaugh Garden Centre and a small convenience shop. The park can also be accessed via the TransPennine trail and is an idyllic location for walking or cycling.

Managing director at Willow Pastures Country Park, Vanston Cook, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be graded five stars. We are particularly proud of the Gold Award which is a testament to our dedicated team.

“They work tirelessly to ensure all our guests and owners have a fantastic experience. We have always aimed to give our customers a five-star holiday, so for VisitEngland to recognise this officially is very rewarding. Yorkshire is definitely the best place for a staycation and we love to enjoy our truly Yorkshire hospitality!”

Hot tub at the holiday park. (Pic credit: Willow Pastures Country Park)

The VisitEngland report said: “The Gold Award is… very well deserved. The park presents to an extremely high standard… The caring and hardworking team do a superb job.”

The report recognised the hard work of the staff who maintain high standards across the park, from groundskeeping to customer service.