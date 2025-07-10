Wilsden: Controversial plans for battery storage site approved

Controversial plans to develop a battery storage site in Wilsden have been approved, with Councillors saying the benefits outweighed any risks.

Over 570 people had objected to the application for a 100MW battery storage system in a field off Lane Side.

As well as concerns over the loss of a Green Belt site, one of the main issues raised by objectors was the safety risks – and fears that one of the batteries catching fire could prove “catastrophic.”

The Council had also received 595 support letters, saying the development would help with the push to a greener energy network.

Wilsden Energy Storage

The application, by Net Zero Twenty Three Limited, was discussed at a meeting of Bradford Council’s Regulatory and Appeals on Thursday, when members voted to approve the development after a lengthy debate.

Objectors pointed to a fire at a battery storage site in Liverpool in 2020 when highlighting the potential dangers of such a facility.

The committee were told that battery storage sites were an important part of the country’s shift to green energy.

Electricity generated by solar panels and wind turbines can be stored on such sites until they are needed by the National Grid.

The application said this site would be ideal for battery storage due to its proximity to the Bradford West Substation.

Amin Ibrar, area planning manager, told members of the committee the application site was Green Belt land.

But under new Government planning rules the site could be re-allocated as “grey belt” – and suitable for development.

He added: “Even if it wasn’t grey belt, the benefits of this scheme would mean the development would be acceptable.”

He said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had been consulted, and raised some concerns about how they would access the site in case of a fire.

They argued that due to the location of the access road, they may have to drive through smoke to get to the batteries.

However, they did not object to the plans.

Mr Ibrar said the batteries were a sufficient distance from the nearest homes, and the plans were recommended for approval.

There were numerous people speaking against the plans.

Janet Wheeler, who set up a group to oppose the battery storage site, said: “I strongly object to this being sited less than 100 metres from hundreds of homes.

“(Fire) incidents at other sites in the country have led to full scale evacuations.”

She fears any fires on the site could lead to toxic fumes being released.

Councillor Paul Sullivan (Cons, Bingley Rural) said around nine battery storage sites were being proposed for the Bingley area. He said he and his colleagues were not objecting to every one, but the location of this site raised “unacceptable risks of fire.”

He urged members of the committee to use “common sense and pick your way through legal jargon and corporate lobbying.”

Councillor Geoff Winnard (Cons, Bingley Rural) said: “This is not an appropriate site for a battery storage site. I’m amazed 595 representations have been made in favour of the site – I haven’t come across any of them.

“If we approve this are we saying that any Green Belt around Bingley is up for grabs?”

Peter Kettley, from Wilsden Parish Council, said the numerous battery site applications was turning the area into the “Wild West” for energy companies.

Andrew Hearn, a former firefighter who now works for the applicants, told members that modern energy storage sites had a very low risk of catching fire.

Councillor Ian Parsons (Lab, Eccleshill) asked why the facility had to be located on this particular site.

Mr Ibrar said: “The reason it is here is because there is a huge substation a short distance away.”

Cllr Parsons raised some concern that the fire safety assurances were coming from someone who worked for the applicants.

Chair of the Committee Councillor Shabir Hussain (Lab, Manningham) said battery storage applications were a relatively new thing for Councillors to get their head around. He said: “It is difficult for us to make a decision on this.

“But I do think this is the way forward. Highways are happy with it, we’ve had assurances about fires.

“I’ve heard concerns about fires, but you can have a fire in your house, a fire in your car.”