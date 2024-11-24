Wilton Developments: Yorkshire developer celebrates bringing ‘hundreds of millions’ in value to region

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said it had created the potential for 6,000 jobs since its launch, generating £470m per annum into the regional economy.

Jason Stowe, managing director at Wilton Developments, said: “We are celebrating 20 successful years with the people who matter most; our team, shareholders, consultants, tenants, supply chains, institutional investors, stakeholders and local authority partners, all of whom have helped make the delivery of some of the region’s most exciting schemes possible.

“We have over this last 20 years developed in excess of 320,000 sq ft of in, and out of town, offices, over 1.5 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space and around 330,000 sq ft of out of town retail.

The team at Wilton Developments celebrate the firm's 20th anniversary.

Owned by the George A. Moore family, Wilton Developments has brought forward anumber of major regional projects and buildings.

Within the Yorkshire region, the company has worked on developments including the first schemes in the Leeds Enterprise Zone at Connex 45 and Kinetic 45, Latitude Park at Castleford, and Enterprise 36, near Barnsley.

Within its Leeds office portfolio, the team has managed investment at the BCO award winning 10 South Parade, 2 Bond Court, 16-17 Park Row, Gallery & Phoenix House and Hepper House, which was awarded a blue plaque.

The firm’s mixed-use developments also include the 20-acre former MoD site at Water Lane in York, which has been regenerated to provide more than 220 homes, a supermarket, care home and modern self-storage depot.

The company is currently bringing forwards Leeds 500, which it claims it the “largest industrial and logistics site with detailed planning consent in the city”.

It is also working on the 3.35 million sq ft Doncaster North scheme, which it says includes the “UK’s largest” single unit Reserved Matters consent at 1.15 million sq ft and is the largest individual employment scheme in the Northern Powerhouse.

Mr Stowe added: “The future looks very exciting with some regionally important schemes coming forwards, including Leeds500, DoncasterNorth, and Dynamo Park in Stockton.

"Our Industrial & Logistics programme alone is over 3.3 million sq ft of consented ready to go plots, with a further 1.7 million sq ft on land we own to come forward over the next 24 months. Alongside this we have exciting city centre office and residential projects in ownership and going through their planning and design phase. These future schemes have the potential to create upwards of 8,000 job opportunities in our region.