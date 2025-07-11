Wimbledon line judges are just the start of job losses in the AI age: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Line judges.

For the first time in its history, Wimbledon has removed all human line judges. Every call is now made by artificial intelligence. What was once a human responsibility is now an automated function.

The technology behind this shift is Hawk-Eye, a British invention born from a combination of sporting passion and computer science. It was developed in the late 1990s by Dr Paul Hawkins, a British computer scientist and keen cricketer.

People dressed as line judges protest against the Hawkeye camera technology introduced this year for line calling on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Initially created to help TV viewers follow ball trajectories in cricket, the system used high-speed cameras and computer vision to model ball flight in real time. Its accuracy and usefulness soon attracted the interest of other sports, and it was adopted in professional tennis in 2002. By 2006, it was being used at Wimbledon to adjudicate player challenges.

What began as a supplementary tool has now become the final word. Hawk-Eye tracks the ball using ten cameras around the court and calculates its path with millimetre precision. The system then plays pre-recorded human voice calls like “Out” or “Fault” to maintain the illusion of continuity. But the voice is no longer judging. The machine is.

This is not just a story about tennis. It is a story about work.

Line judging was a rules-based professional task. Observe the data. Apply the rule. Make the decision. It required training, focus and consistency. Now it is gone.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

This is a near-perfect example of how AI is beginning to eat into white-collar jobs. Not in factories or fast food outlets, but in the world of middle-class, professional work. Any role based on interpreting fixed rules, whether legal precedent, tax regulations or tennis lines, is now fair game for automation.

AI is already handling contract reviews in law firms, compiling audit reports in accountancy and flagging irregularities in compliance teams. It does not get tired. It does not need weekends. It does not second-guess itself.

If your job involves applying the same rule to the same kinds of problems repeatedly, AI is coming for you. And probably sooner than you think.

Of course, this shift makes many people uneasy. It challenges long-held assumptions about what constitutes intelligence or value. We have built entire professions on the idea that humans are uniquely good at these things.

But machines are catching up. In some cases, they have already overtaken us.

This is not a cause for despair. Quite the opposite. It is a chance to reset what we value.

Because, for all its speed and accuracy, AI still cannot imagine. It cannot empathise. It cannot surprise. It does not know how to tell a story or win someone’s trust. It does not know what matters and what merely follows.

This is good news for the people who have often been overlooked in our system. The creatives. The problem-solvers. The emotional thinkers. The ones who do not just follow the rules, but question them.

For too long, we have trained and rewarded people for being efficient rule-appliers. AI is now taking that role. This means we must double down on what makes us different.

The removal of line judges at Wimbledon may seem like a small detail. But it signals a larger shift. This is the quiet replacement of human judgment in roles once thought untouchable.

We cannot stop this wave of automation. But we can choose to respond by building an economy that values creativity, curiosity and original thinking.

Because when the rules are automated, what matters is not how well you follow. It is whether you can lead.