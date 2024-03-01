Wincanton backs £762m takeover offer from Clipper Logistics owner GXO amid bidding war

Yesterday, GXO Logistics - the US-based logistics group which owns Leeds-based Clipper Logistics – revealed it had made a 605p-a-share cash offer for Wincanton, valuing it at around £762m.

Wincanton's directors had previously agreed to a bid by Ceva Logistics - part of French shipping specialist CMA CGM - which valued Wincanton at £605m.

However, today the firm said it would withdraw its backing from the deal and support the larger bid from GXO.

The offer represents a 104 per cent premium on the price of shares in January, before takeover interest in the firm was first raised.

Sir Martin Read, chairman at Wincanton, said: "We have long been clear that Wincanton is a great business with a compelling strategy, strong customer relationships and excellent people.

"Under the current management team, we have made positive progress and ensured that Wincanton is at the forefront of logistics innovation.

"The board of Wincanton is pleased that GXO recognises the very significant value inherent in this business and intends to recommend the offer to shareholders for their consideration."

GXO specialises in using automation technology to help its customers manage their supply chains and bought Leeds-based rival Clipper in a £965m deal in 2022.

Wincanton has more than 20,000 staff and also manages elements of its customers' supply chains, working with brands from Ikea and Primark to Waitrose and Wickes.