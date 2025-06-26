Windsor House: Landmark Harrogate office building up for sale as 'prudent' planning application for apartments explained

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windsor House, the former Grand Hotel on Cornwall Road, is currently home to more than 100 business tenants and has been put on the market by landlord Boultbee Brooks.

A planning application has been submitted to convert the site into 84 flats with a mixture of one, two and three bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for Boultbee Brooks said the initial aim is for the building to continue as offices.

Windsor House, one of Harrogate’s prominent office hubs, is up for sale

The spokesperson said: “Boultbee’s aim is to find a buyer who will continue running it as an office space provider, however, as a standard part of the selling process, a Permitted Development Rights application asking North Yorkshire Council for permission to potentially redevelop the site into residential properties.

"The application does not reflect any immediate plans to change the current use or operation of the building. Windsor House remains a fully functioning office building, and all lease arrangements, property services, and tenant support continue uninterrupted.

"This is the fourth such application submitted during Boultbee's 10-year ownership. As with previous submissions, it is a prudent step to maintain flexibility for future asset management, particularly in light of the evolving commercial property landscape and the longer-term shift toward hybrid working.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Whitcher, Managing Director of Boultbee Brooks Real Estate, said: “We’re proud to have been part of Windsor House’s journey over the past decade. During that time, it has continued to serve as a vibrant and supportive community for a wide range of local businesses.

“Our original five-year investment plan evolved into ten highly productive years, and while it’s time for us to step aside, we see great potential for a new owner to build on this success and take Windsor House into its next chapter.”

Windsor House, which overlooks Harrogate’s Valley Gardens, was erected by the builder and developer David Simpson in 1903 as the Grand Hotel.

The hotel, which was used as a convalescent home for officers in the First World War, went into receivership in 1954 and it was later converted into offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Boultbee Brooks described the premises as the town’s “single biggest business hub” and said the site had an occupancy rate of 90 per cent.