Winners announced at prestigious Healthcare Business Awards Ceremony

The Medilink North of England Healthcare Business Awards 2025 returned last week to celebrate excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.

The prestigious annual awards event revealed outstanding contributions across nine categories and included a number of prominent companies from across Yorkshire and the North of England, some with international successes.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, “The awards this year were truly exceptional, a packed room at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester with over 200 delegates, came together to celebrate the remarkable achievements and groundbreaking advancements within the healthcare community, congratulations to all of the shortlisted organisations and especially to the winners at this years’ celebration event.”

The business awards ceremony was compered by magician Paul Martin and included a presentation from Ruth Calder of this year’s charity partner Horatio’s Garden. The keynote speaker, Mr Mohammed Belal, consultant urological surgeon at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, gave a moving and positive talk as he shared his insights from a tragic accident, the journey back to work, and the importance of hope in his journey.

The Real Birth Company win the Partnership with the NHS Award

Sponsors for this year’s business awards ceremony included: Bouygues, Climb25, DSV, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Leyton, Lumon, Health Innovation North East and North Cumbria, HLK, Hill Dickinson, Health Innovation North West Coast, Health Innovation Manchester, Health Innovation Yorkshire and Humber, Medical Alley, Medipex, MFL Insurance Group, MHA/Baker Tilly and Swift People Services.

This year's winners of awards from across the North of England included: ClotProtect for the Start-up Award, TestCard for the Innovation Award, EthOss for the Export Achievement Award, C2-Ai for the Advances in Digital Healthcare Award, The Real Birth Company for the Partnership with the NHS Award, Paxman Coolers and Sheffield Hallam University for the Partnership with Academia Award, Crest Medical for the Sustainability Award, ND Axon for the One-to-Watch Award, SEDA Pharmaceutical Development Services for the Outstanding Achievement Award and certificates of commendation for both Digital Autopsy in the Partnership with the NHS category and LightOx in the Outstanding Achievement category.

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.