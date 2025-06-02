Wish collaborates with Candlelighters to launch refreshed branding and inspirational new website

Wish is proud to announce its recent partnership with Candlelighters, the Leeds-based children’s cancer charity, delivering a refreshed brand identity for the Candlelighters Supportive Care Research Centre and a newly launched website that brings their mission to life online.

Candlelighters has been supporting children with cancer and their families across Yorkshire for over 45 years, offering emotional, practical, and financial support during the most challenging of times.

Wish worked closely with the Candlelighters team to develop a refreshed visual identity for the Research Centre, whilst also designing and building a completely new website for the charity. The site offers a clean, modern interface and seamless user experience, making it easier than ever for families to access support, for donors to contribute, and for the wider public to engage with the incredible work being done across the region.

From powerful case studies to intuitive donation pathways, the site has been crafted to support Candlelighters’ goals in a meaningful and lasting way.

Caroline Gill, Head of Engagement at Candlelighters, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted with the work Wish has delivered. The refreshed branding for our Supportive Care Research Centre perfectly captures its importance and ambition, and the new website is a real step forward for the charity.

"It’s more than just a website - it’s a place where families can find help, where supporters can see the impact of their contributions, and where our community can stay connected. Working with Wish has been an incredibly positive experience - they really understood us and brought our vision to life.”

The collaboration between Wish and Candlelighters demonstrates how strategic design, and purposeful storytelling can support charitable missions. The refreshed branding and new website will help Candlelighters continue their essential work and reach even more families across the region.