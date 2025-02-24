Wizu Workspace expands into heart of York

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wizu Workspace has launched East Coast House at 25 Skeldergate in York.

A spokesman for Wizu Workspace said York had been on the company’s radar for a long time, adding: “Our York workspace will feature light-filled private offices for teams of two to more than 100, a coworking space, high-tech meeting rooms with video conferencing, and virtual office packages for businesses of all sizes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “We’re also bringing our signature Wizu community, regular networking events, wellness initiatives, and a culture that makes East Coast House more than just an office, but a true destination workspace."

Wizu Workspace has launched East Coast House at 25 Skeldergate in York. (Photo supplied on behalf of Wizu)

Ed Harrowsmith, Director at Property investment and development specialist, Helmsley Group, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Wizu to East Coast House; the property is one of York’s premier office buildings, offering views over the River Ouse in a popular central location.

"As we continue with the development of nearby Coney Street to create a go-to riverside destination, the appeal of this location is set to grow even further and create the ideal locality for the Wizu community.”