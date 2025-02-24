Wizu Workspace expands into heart of York
Wizu Workspace has launched East Coast House at 25 Skeldergate in York.
A spokesman for Wizu Workspace said York had been on the company’s radar for a long time, adding: “Our York workspace will feature light-filled private offices for teams of two to more than 100, a coworking space, high-tech meeting rooms with video conferencing, and virtual office packages for businesses of all sizes.”
The spokesman added: “We’re also bringing our signature Wizu community, regular networking events, wellness initiatives, and a culture that makes East Coast House more than just an office, but a true destination workspace."
Ed Harrowsmith, Director at Property investment and development specialist, Helmsley Group, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Wizu to East Coast House; the property is one of York’s premier office buildings, offering views over the River Ouse in a popular central location.
"As we continue with the development of nearby Coney Street to create a go-to riverside destination, the appeal of this location is set to grow even further and create the ideal locality for the Wizu community.”
The deal was completed with Dan Suggitt of Polestar Asset Management and Olivia McDowell of Habitec advising Wizu and James Bradley from legal firm Knights PLC acted on behalf of the Helmsley Group. East Coast House is set to open fully in the summer.
